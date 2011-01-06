South Park

I Don't Like It At All

Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011

Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.

Little Tokyo
South ParkS15 E6

The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
02:18

Multiple Personalities
South ParkS15 E6

Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15

Good Night Butters
South ParkS15 E6

Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07

Asian Diversity
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37

Get In That Vault!!!
South ParkS15 E6

After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:17

Billy's Got a Gun
South ParkS15 E6

Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:45

He Wouldn't Harm A Fly
South ParkS15 E6

The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18

Happy Birthday, Stan!
South ParkS15 E7

Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21

I'm Unhappy, OK?!
South ParkS15 E7

The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31

It Sounds Like Poo!!
South ParkS15 E7

Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:08

00:45

It's Called Getting Older
South ParkS15 E7

Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:03

I Have Cynicism
South ParkS15 E7

Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:24

Ms. Steamy Nicks
South ParkS15 E7

Randy performs with a special guest.
06/08/2011
01:43

Landslide
South ParkS15 E7

Everyone reflects on the changes around them.
06/08/2011
01:32

I Am Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
00:46

Be Sure To Get The Edges
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla finds the comfort of a new home.
10/12/2011
01:06

Game On!!
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman discovers that Butters has yet to cross the border.
10/12/2011
01:49

Border Patrol
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:31

It's A Mexican!
South ParkS15 E9

Butters finally makes it to the U.S. border, but Cartman refuses to let him cross.
10/12/2011
01:47

BASE!!
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman battles ferociously against Mantequilla to keep him from crossing the border.
10/12/2011