South Park

Snap Out Of It, Debbie

Season 15 E 8 • 10/05/2011

Mr. Mackey talks with Stan about his depressing attitude.

02:08

That's So UNFAIR!
South ParkS15 E7

The parents try to educate the kids on "real" music. Meanwhile, Stan starts to hear Tween Wave...differently.
06/08/2011
01:08

I Don't Like It At All
South ParkS15 E7

Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
02:09

Turd In A Microwave
South ParkS15 E7

The Doctor gives his diagnosis on Stan's condition.
06/08/2011
00:45

It's Called Getting Older
South ParkS15 E7

Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:35

Steamy Ray Vaughn
South ParkS15 E7

In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
01:03

I Have Cynicism
South ParkS15 E7

Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:24

Ms. Steamy Nicks
South ParkS15 E7

Randy performs with a special guest.
06/08/2011
01:23

You're A Bummer
South ParkS15 E7

Stan discovers the boys don't want to hang out with him anymore.
06/08/2011
01:25

RATED ARG FOR PIRATES
South ParkS15 E7

The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:43

Landslide
South ParkS15 E7

Everyone reflects on the changes around them.
06/08/2011
01:21

01:22

Same Old Crap
South ParkS15 E8

Stan wakes up in the new apartment, but still seems kinda crappy.
10/05/2011
01:32

There's A Disease Called Ass Burgers?
South ParkS15 E8

The boys talk about Vaccination Day at school, and Stan's finally had enough.
10/05/2011
01:05

Stan's Bill
South ParkS15 E8

Stan becomes the poster child for Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
02:09

Burgers In Your Underwear?
South ParkS15 E8

Cartman tries to get diagnosed, while Kyle and Wendy discuss Stan's attitude.
10/05/2011
01:59

A New Patient
South ParkS15 E8

Stan joins the Asperger's treatment group.
10/05/2011
01:48

The Secret Society of Cynics
South ParkS15 E8

Cartman Burger is born. Meanwhile, Stan learns more about his condition.
10/05/2011
01:51

This is About You and Me
South ParkS15 E8

Stan gets plugged into the "real world" and visits Kyle at his new job.
10/05/2011
01:09

Rock Creatures?
South ParkS15 E8

Stan returns to the treatment group to learn more.
10/05/2011
01:06

What Makes Them So Good?!?
South ParkS15 E8

The Fast Food Organizations get together to put a stop to Cartman Burger.
10/05/2011
01:03

Stop Playing Games!
South ParkS15 E8

Stan is recruited to discover the secrets of Cartman Burger.
10/05/2011