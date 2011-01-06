South Park
We Know The Truth
Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011
Lu Kim's terrible secret is revealed to South Park.
More
Watching
01:40
An Asian Turf War?South ParkS15 E6
Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21
Little TokyoSouth ParkS15 E6
The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
01:21
A Tweety?South ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy agree to settle their differences.
06/01/2011
02:18
Multiple PersonalitiesSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15
Good Night ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07
Asian DiversitySouth ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37
Get In That Vault!!!South ParkS15 E6
After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:40
We Can All Be SneakySouth ParkS15 E6
Butters gets into more trouble, as Lu Kim plans an Asian Diversity Festival.
06/01/2011
01:17
Billy's Got a GunSouth ParkS15 E6
Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:21
You Can't Run Forever!South ParkS15 E6
While visiting Dr. Janus' house, Butters discovers the doctor's darkest secret.
06/01/2011
01:45
He Wouldn't Harm A FlySouth ParkS15 E6
The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18
Happy Birthday, Stan!South ParkS15 E7
Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21
I'm Unhappy, OK?!South ParkS15 E7
The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31
It Sounds Like Poo!!South ParkS15 E7
Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:08
I Don't Like It At AllSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
00:45
It's Called Getting OlderSouth ParkS15 E7
Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:35
Steamy Ray VaughnSouth ParkS15 E7
In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
01:03
I Have CynicismSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011