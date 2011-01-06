South Park

RATED ARG FOR PIRATES

Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011

The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:45

He Wouldn't Harm A Fly
South ParkS15 E6

The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18

Happy Birthday, Stan!
South ParkS15 E7

Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21

I'm Unhappy, OK?!
South ParkS15 E7

The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31

It Sounds Like Poo!!
South ParkS15 E7

Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:08

I Don't Like It At All
South ParkS15 E7

Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
00:45

It's Called Getting Older
South ParkS15 E7

Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:35

Steamy Ray Vaughn
South ParkS15 E7

In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
01:03

I Have Cynicism
South ParkS15 E7

Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:24

Ms. Steamy Nicks
South ParkS15 E7

Randy performs with a special guest.
06/08/2011
01:23

You're A Bummer
South ParkS15 E7

Stan discovers the boys don't want to hang out with him anymore.
06/08/2011
01:25

RATED ARG FOR PIRATES
South ParkS15 E7

The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:43

Landslide
South ParkS15 E7

Everyone reflects on the changes around them.
06/08/2011
01:41

Work Mexican, Work
South ParkS15 E9

Butters tries out his new present and breaks into song.
10/12/2011
01:32

I Am Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
00:46

Be Sure To Get The Edges
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla finds the comfort of a new home.
10/12/2011
01:06

Game On!!
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman discovers that Butters has yet to cross the border.
10/12/2011
01:25

WE'RE GOING BACK!!
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla starts a movement for Mexicans to return home.
10/12/2011
00:54

You're Going the Wrong Way!
South ParkS15 E9

The U.S. Border Patrol watches as Mexicans flood back home.
10/12/2011
01:15

Orgullo de Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
01:49

Border Patrol
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:25

Really Great Amigos
South ParkS15 E9

Surrounded by his Mexican peers, Butters learns the value of true friendship.
10/12/2011