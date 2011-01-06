South Park
You're A Bummer
Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011
Stan discovers the boys don't want to hang out with him anymore.
01:45
He Wouldn't Harm A FlySouth ParkS15 E6
The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18
Happy Birthday, Stan!South ParkS15 E7
Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21
I'm Unhappy, OK?!South ParkS15 E7
The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31
It Sounds Like Poo!!South ParkS15 E7
Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:08
I Don't Like It At AllSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
00:45
It's Called Getting OlderSouth ParkS15 E7
Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:35
Steamy Ray VaughnSouth ParkS15 E7
In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
01:03
I Have CynicismSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:23
01:25
RATED ARG FOR PIRATESSouth ParkS15 E7
The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:41
Work Mexican, WorkSouth ParkS15 E9
Butters tries out his new present and breaks into song.
10/12/2011
01:32
I Am MantequillaSouth ParkS15 E9
Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
01:25
WE'RE GOING BACK!!South ParkS15 E9
Mantequilla starts a movement for Mexicans to return home.
10/12/2011
00:54
You're Going the Wrong Way!South ParkS15 E9
The U.S. Border Patrol watches as Mexicans flood back home.
10/12/2011
01:15
Orgullo de MantequillaSouth ParkS15 E9
Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011