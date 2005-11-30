Watching
01:31
Russia's PriceSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys call Vladimir Putin to book a trip to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:47
Whale of a PunSouth ParkS9 E13
A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
01:03
Looking For Cheap FlightsSouth ParkS9 E13
Kyle hides Willzyx in his room while he tries to find a cheap flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:53
Mexican Space ProgramSouth ParkS9 E13
Stan and Craig find the cheapest flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:58
Off To MexicoSouth ParkS9 E13
The Sea Park announcers learn that the boys are headed to Mexico
11/30/2005
02:15
Gun FightSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys escape from the cops with the help of animal rights activists.
11/30/2005
00:45
A Whale on the MoonSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys wonder if Willzyx will ever come back and visit them.
11/30/2005
01:16
Butter Dirty, Line CutterSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad tries to cut ahead of everyone in line to see the Virgin Mary.
12/07/2005
01:08
Dad's DrunkSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad shows up drunk to drive the boys home from karate practice.
12/07/2005
01:46
A Big loser Like Stan's DadSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad talks to Stan's class about drunk driving.
12/07/2005
01:32
Daddy's Very SickSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan comes home after school to find his dad drunk on the couch.
12/07/2005
01:30
Anal BleedingSouth ParkS9 E14
Randy decides his only hope is to be cured by a bleeding Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005
01:22
We're All PowerlessSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan gets thrown out of an AA meeting for calling it a cult.
12/07/2005
00:59
Anal MiracleSouth ParkS9 E14
Cardinal Mallory determines the bleeding statue is a miracle.
12/07/2005
00:47
Divine Ass BloodSouth ParkS9 E14
Randy insists on visiting the statue in hopes of being cured.
12/07/2005
01:32
4 BeersSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan teaches his dad a lesson about moderation and discipline.
12/07/2005