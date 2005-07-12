South Park

Randy is Cured

Season 9 E 14 • 12/07/2005

Randy is cured by the Virgin Mary statue.

02:10

Randy's DUI
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad gets pulled over for drunk driving.
12/07/2005
02:23

I Just Really Like Beer
South ParkS9 E14

Randy goes to an AA meeting.
12/07/2005
02:45

Powerless
South ParkS9 E14

Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005
01:08

Dad's Drunk
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad shows up drunk to drive the boys home from karate practice.
12/07/2005
01:46

A Big loser Like Stan's Dad
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad talks to Stan's class about drunk driving.
12/07/2005
01:32

Daddy's Very Sick
South ParkS9 E14

Stan comes home after school to find his dad drunk on the couch.
12/07/2005
01:30

Anal Bleeding
South ParkS9 E14

Randy decides his only hope is to be cured by a bleeding Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005
01:22

We're All Powerless
South ParkS9 E14

Stan gets thrown out of an AA meeting for calling it a cult.
12/07/2005
00:59

Anal Miracle
South ParkS9 E14

Cardinal Mallory determines the bleeding statue is a miracle.
12/07/2005
00:47

Divine Ass Blood
South ParkS9 E14

Randy insists on visiting the statue in hopes of being cured.
12/07/2005
01:44

Randy is Cured
South ParkS9 E14

Randy is cured by the Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005
01:32

4 Beers
South ParkS9 E14

Stan teaches his dad a lesson about moderation and discipline.
12/07/2005
00:58

Darth Chef
South ParkS10 E1

The Super Adventure Club create Darth Cook.
03/22/2006
01:07

First Taste of New Chef
South ParkS10 E1

Chef is back in school, but he's changed.
03/22/2006
01:11

Chef's Eulogy
South ParkS10 E1

Kyle eulogizes Chef.
03/22/2006
01:01

Molestation Demonstration
South ParkS10 E1

Detective Jarvis humps a doll to demonstrate molestation to the class.
03/22/2006
02:02

Chef Returns
South ParkS10 E1

Chef returns to South Park.
03/22/2006
03:49

Death of Chef
South ParkS10 E1

Chef dies a gruesome death.
03/22/2006
03:33

Come on, People Now
South ParkS10 E2

Stan sees only one way to get all of South Park driving hybrid cars: write a song about it.
03/29/2006
01:43

Smuggy San Francisco Town
South ParkS10 E2

While smug spreads over South Park, the Broflovski's throw a dinner party.
03/29/2006
02:21

Smug 2006
South ParkS10 E2

The citizens of South Park resolve not to drive hybrids, since they can't do so without being smug.
03/29/2006