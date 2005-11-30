South Park
4 Beers
Season 9 E 14 • 12/07/2005
Stan teaches his dad a lesson about moderation and discipline.
00:53
Mexican Space ProgramSouth ParkS9 E13
Stan and Craig find the cheapest flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
02:15
Gun FightSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys escape from the cops with the help of animal rights activists.
11/30/2005
01:16
Butter Dirty, Line CutterSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad tries to cut ahead of everyone in line to see the Virgin Mary.
12/07/2005
01:08
Dad's DrunkSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad shows up drunk to drive the boys home from karate practice.
12/07/2005
01:46
A Big loser Like Stan's DadSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad talks to Stan's class about drunk driving.
12/07/2005
01:32
Daddy's Very SickSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan comes home after school to find his dad drunk on the couch.
12/07/2005
01:30
Anal BleedingSouth ParkS9 E14
Randy decides his only hope is to be cured by a bleeding Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005
00:59
Anal MiracleSouth ParkS9 E14
Cardinal Mallory determines the bleeding statue is a miracle.
12/07/2005
00:47
Divine Ass BloodSouth ParkS9 E14
Randy insists on visiting the statue in hopes of being cured.
12/07/2005
01:32
4 BeersSouth ParkS9 E14
12/07/2005
01:01
Molestation DemonstrationSouth ParkS10 E1
Detective Jarvis humps a doll to demonstrate molestation to the class.
03/22/2006
03:33
Come on, People NowSouth ParkS10 E2
Stan sees only one way to get all of South Park driving hybrid cars: write a song about it.
03/29/2006
00:58
Moving to San Francisco!South ParkS10 E2
Kyle's dad announces that the family is moving to San Francisco.
03/29/2006
01:30
Hey Hey Hey Goodbye KyleSouth ParkS10 E2
Cartman throws a going away party for Kyle and doesn't invite him.
03/29/2006