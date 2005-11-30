South Park

Randy's DUI

Season 9 E 14 • 12/07/2005

Stan's Dad gets pulled over for drunk driving.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:37

Busting Out Willzyx
South ParkS9 E13

The boys break into Sea Park to free Willzyx.
11/30/2005
01:24

Ransom Note
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers realize their joking caused the kidnapping.
11/30/2005
01:31

Russia's Price
South ParkS9 E13

The boys call Vladimir Putin to book a trip to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:47

Whale of a Pun
South ParkS9 E13

A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
01:03

Looking For Cheap Flights
South ParkS9 E13

Kyle hides Willzyx in his room while he tries to find a cheap flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:53

Mexican Space Program
South ParkS9 E13

Stan and Craig find the cheapest flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:58

Off To Mexico
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers learn that the boys are headed to Mexico
11/30/2005
02:15

Gun Fight
South ParkS9 E13

The boys escape from the cops with the help of animal rights activists.
11/30/2005
00:45

A Whale on the Moon
South ParkS9 E13

The boys wonder if Willzyx will ever come back and visit them.
11/30/2005
01:16

Butter Dirty, Line Cutter
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad tries to cut ahead of everyone in line to see the Virgin Mary.
12/07/2005
02:10

Randy's DUI
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad gets pulled over for drunk driving.
12/07/2005
02:23

I Just Really Like Beer
South ParkS9 E14

Randy goes to an AA meeting.
12/07/2005
02:45

Powerless
South ParkS9 E14

Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005
01:08

Dad's Drunk
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad shows up drunk to drive the boys home from karate practice.
12/07/2005
01:46

A Big loser Like Stan's Dad
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad talks to Stan's class about drunk driving.
12/07/2005
01:32

Daddy's Very Sick
South ParkS9 E14

Stan comes home after school to find his dad drunk on the couch.
12/07/2005
01:30

Anal Bleeding
South ParkS9 E14

Randy decides his only hope is to be cured by a bleeding Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005
01:22

We're All Powerless
South ParkS9 E14

Stan gets thrown out of an AA meeting for calling it a cult.
12/07/2005
00:59

Anal Miracle
South ParkS9 E14

Cardinal Mallory determines the bleeding statue is a miracle.
12/07/2005
00:47

Divine Ass Blood
South ParkS9 E14

Randy insists on visiting the statue in hopes of being cured.
12/07/2005
01:44

Randy is Cured
South ParkS9 E14

Randy is cured by the Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005