South Park

Whale of a Pun

Season 9 E 13 • 11/30/2005

A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.

01:27

Scam on a Global Scale
South ParkS9 E12

The head Scientologist reveals to Stan that Scientology is a scam
11/16/2005
00:55

R Kelly Sings with TC & JT
South ParkS9 E12

R. Kelly joins Tom Cruise and John Travolta in the closet.
11/16/2005
02:37

Willzyx's Problems
South ParkS9 E13

Willzyx the whale says he's from the moon.
11/30/2005
01:26

The Sketch
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers try to track down the boys.
11/30/2005
02:43

Rocket Launch
South ParkS9 E13

Willzyx is launched to the moon.
11/30/2005
01:37

Denver's Sea Park
South ParkS9 E13

The boys watch an Orca show.
11/30/2005
01:17

Jambu Speaks
South ParkS9 E13

Kyle thinks Jambu the whale is talking to him.
11/30/2005
01:37

Busting Out Willzyx
South ParkS9 E13

The boys break into Sea Park to free Willzyx.
11/30/2005
01:24

Ransom Note
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers realize their joking caused the kidnapping.
11/30/2005
01:31

Russia's Price
South ParkS9 E13

The boys call Vladimir Putin to book a trip to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:47

01:03

Looking For Cheap Flights
South ParkS9 E13

Kyle hides Willzyx in his room while he tries to find a cheap flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:53

Mexican Space Program
South ParkS9 E13

Stan and Craig find the cheapest flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:58

Off To Mexico
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers learn that the boys are headed to Mexico
11/30/2005
02:15

Gun Fight
South ParkS9 E13

The boys escape from the cops with the help of animal rights activists.
11/30/2005
00:45

A Whale on the Moon
South ParkS9 E13

The boys wonder if Willzyx will ever come back and visit them.
11/30/2005
01:16

Butter Dirty, Line Cutter
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad tries to cut ahead of everyone in line to see the Virgin Mary.
12/07/2005
02:10

Randy's DUI
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad gets pulled over for drunk driving.
12/07/2005
02:23

I Just Really Like Beer
South ParkS9 E14

Randy goes to an AA meeting.
12/07/2005
02:45

Powerless
South ParkS9 E14

Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005
01:08

Dad's Drunk
South ParkS9 E14

Stan's Dad shows up drunk to drive the boys home from karate practice.
12/07/2005