South Park
Whale of a Pun
Season 9 E 13 • 11/30/2005
A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
More
Watching
01:27
Scam on a Global ScaleSouth ParkS9 E12
The head Scientologist reveals to Stan that Scientology is a scam
11/16/2005
00:55
R Kelly Sings with TC & JTSouth ParkS9 E12
R. Kelly joins Tom Cruise and John Travolta in the closet.
11/16/2005
01:24
Ransom NoteSouth ParkS9 E13
The Sea Park announcers realize their joking caused the kidnapping.
11/30/2005
01:31
Russia's PriceSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys call Vladimir Putin to book a trip to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:47
Whale of a PunSouth ParkS9 E13
A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
01:03
Looking For Cheap FlightsSouth ParkS9 E13
Kyle hides Willzyx in his room while he tries to find a cheap flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:53
Mexican Space ProgramSouth ParkS9 E13
Stan and Craig find the cheapest flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:58
Off To MexicoSouth ParkS9 E13
The Sea Park announcers learn that the boys are headed to Mexico
11/30/2005
02:15
Gun FightSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys escape from the cops with the help of animal rights activists.
11/30/2005
00:45
A Whale on the MoonSouth ParkS9 E13
The boys wonder if Willzyx will ever come back and visit them.
11/30/2005
01:16
Butter Dirty, Line CutterSouth ParkS9 E14
Stan's Dad tries to cut ahead of everyone in line to see the Virgin Mary.
12/07/2005