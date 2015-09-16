South Park

Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?

Season 19 E 2 • 09/23/2015

The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:55

FIRE THE TACO LAUNCHERS!
South ParkS19 E1

Cartman launches an all-out war on PC Delta.
09/16/2015
01:08

So... I'm PC Now?
South ParkS19 E1

Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
02:18

Please Welcome PC Principal
South ParkS19 E1

South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
01:24

I'm Gonna Tom Brady This Thing
South ParkS19 E1

The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015
01:15

I'm Not Tom Brady
South ParkS19 E1

The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:50

Your Hero, Caitlyn Jenner
South ParkS19 E2

After getting an award from President Obama for his speech about tolerance, Kyle finally meets his hero. Meanwhile, Garrison complains about the recent influx of illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
01:22

Kyle's Conspiracy
South ParkS19 E2

Cartman convinces the rest of the boys that Kyle is responsible for the illegal immigration problem.
09/23/2015
00:48

Canadian ABCs
South ParkS19 E2

Mr. Garrison is forced to take a Canadian Language night class.
09/23/2015
01:44

Country Gone!
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison sings a song about all the illegal immigrants ruining his country.
09/23/2015
01:01

Sorry Not Sorry
South ParkS19 E2

During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:10

Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?
South ParkS19 E2

The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015
01:01

Make This Country Great Again
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison is interviewed about his plan to deal with illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
00:50

I Don't Wanna Canadian Girlfriend!
South ParkS19 E2

With the help of Cartman, Butters seeks out a new Canadian girlfriend.
09/23/2015
00:41

Shut Out of Canada
South ParkS19 E2

Political leaders strategize about how to deal with the Canadian border wall.
09/23/2015
00:48

Over the Falls
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
09/23/2015
01:31

Maple Fever
South ParkS19 E2

Butters meets Charlotte's family and learns why the Canadians came to the United States.
09/23/2015
01:03

A Slow Cosby
South ParkS19 E2

Butters and Charlotte discover they have much more in common than they thought.
09/23/2015
01:52

Garrison vs. The Canadian President
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison finally makes it into Canada, and faces off against the President of Canada.
09/23/2015
01:40

GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!
South ParkS19 E2

While teaching class, Garrison is interrupted by some new students. Afterwards, he's reprimanded by PC Principal.
09/23/2015
00:48

Butters' Date
South ParkS19 E2

Charlotte and Butters go on their first date.
09/23/2015
01:58

Off To Washington!
South ParkS19 E2

After hearing the news about their President, the Canadians head back home. Meanwhile, Garrison reveals that his political campaign is just beginning...
09/23/2015