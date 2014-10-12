South Park

FIRE THE TACO LAUNCHERS!

Season 19 E 1 • 09/16/2015

Cartman launches an all-out war on PC Delta.

00:52

STAY AWESOME
South ParkS18 E10

With the help of PewDiePie, Stan and Kyle learn something today.
12/10/2014
01:47

Watch Your Microaggressions, Bro
South ParkS19 E1

Cartman's plan to frame PC Principal backfires.
09/16/2015
02:04

You PC, Bro?!
South ParkS19 E1

Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.
09/16/2015
01:02

My FRIEND, Kyle?
South ParkS19 E1

After hearing that the PC people have targeted Kyle, Cartman vows to help.
09/16/2015
01:56

Excuse My Language
South ParkS19 E1

Kyle gets called into PC Principal's office after making a comment about Caitlyn Jenner.
09/16/2015
02:08

Randy Pledges PC Delta
South ParkS19 E1

Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
09/16/2015
01:26

Check Someone's Privilege
South ParkS19 E1

Randy must prove he really understands what it is to be PC, in order to pass his final test and join PC Delta.
09/16/2015
00:58

Football Nightmare
South ParkS19 E1

After a terrifying nightmare, Cartman promises to be a better person.
09/16/2015
01:11

Kyle Gets Hazed
South ParkS19 E1

After Kyle's public shaming, Stan asks Randy to leave his friend alone.
09/16/2015
00:29

I WANNA BE PC!
South ParkS19 E1

The boys at PC Delta sing a song. WOO WOO!
09/16/2015
01:55

01:08

So... I'm PC Now?
South ParkS19 E1

Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
02:18

Please Welcome PC Principal
South ParkS19 E1

South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
01:24

I'm Gonna Tom Brady This Thing
South ParkS19 E1

The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015
01:15

I'm Not Tom Brady
South ParkS19 E1

The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:50

Your Hero, Caitlyn Jenner
South ParkS19 E2

After getting an award from President Obama for his speech about tolerance, Kyle finally meets his hero. Meanwhile, Garrison complains about the recent influx of illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
01:22

Kyle's Conspiracy
South ParkS19 E2

Cartman convinces the rest of the boys that Kyle is responsible for the illegal immigration problem.
09/23/2015
00:48

Canadian ABCs
South ParkS19 E2

Mr. Garrison is forced to take a Canadian Language night class.
09/23/2015
01:44

Country Gone!
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison sings a song about all the illegal immigrants ruining his country.
09/23/2015
01:01

Sorry Not Sorry
South ParkS19 E2

During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:10

Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?
South ParkS19 E2

The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015