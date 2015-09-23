South Park
Off To Washington!
Season 19 E 2 • 09/23/2015
After hearing the news about their President, the Canadians head back home. Meanwhile, Garrison reveals that his political campaign is just beginning...
01:10
Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?South ParkS19 E2
The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015
01:01
Make This Country Great AgainSouth ParkS19 E2
Garrison is interviewed about his plan to deal with illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
00:50
I Don't Wanna Canadian Girlfriend!South ParkS19 E2
With the help of Cartman, Butters seeks out a new Canadian girlfriend.
09/23/2015
00:41
Shut Out of CanadaSouth ParkS19 E2
Political leaders strategize about how to deal with the Canadian border wall.
09/23/2015
00:48
Over the FallsSouth ParkS19 E2
Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
09/23/2015
01:31
Maple FeverSouth ParkS19 E2
Butters meets Charlotte's family and learns why the Canadians came to the United States.
09/23/2015
01:03
A Slow CosbySouth ParkS19 E2
Butters and Charlotte discover they have much more in common than they thought.
09/23/2015
01:52
Garrison vs. The Canadian PresidentSouth ParkS19 E2
Garrison finally makes it into Canada, and faces off against the President of Canada.
09/23/2015
01:40
GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!South ParkS19 E2
While teaching class, Garrison is interrupted by some new students. Afterwards, he's reprimanded by PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:58
00:59
I Like You, DennisSouth ParkS19 E3
After hours at City Wok, Kenny and Mr. Kim have a heart-to-heart.
09/30/2015
01:18
Image ProblemSouth ParkS19 E3
Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
09/30/2015
01:15
Preparing for Whole FoodsSouth ParkS19 E3
The townspeople all get ready for the biggest visit of their lives.
09/30/2015
00:57
Let's Go Child Labor Force!South ParkS19 E3
With the help of his new workers, Mr. Kim cleans up City Wok.
09/30/2015
01:13
Classroom InspectionSouth ParkS19 E3
The Whole Foods Inspector visits South Park Elementary.
09/30/2015
00:49
Historic SoDoSoPaSouth ParkS19 E3
The Mayor shows off SoDoSoPa to the Whole Foods Inspector.
09/30/2015