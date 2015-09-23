South Park

Butters' Date

Season 19 E 2 • 09/23/2015

Charlotte and Butters go on their first date.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:01

Sorry Not Sorry
South ParkS19 E2

During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:10

Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?
South ParkS19 E2

The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015
01:01

Make This Country Great Again
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison is interviewed about his plan to deal with illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
00:50

I Don't Wanna Canadian Girlfriend!
South ParkS19 E2

With the help of Cartman, Butters seeks out a new Canadian girlfriend.
09/23/2015
00:41

Shut Out of Canada
South ParkS19 E2

Political leaders strategize about how to deal with the Canadian border wall.
09/23/2015
00:48

Over the Falls
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
09/23/2015
01:31

Maple Fever
South ParkS19 E2

Butters meets Charlotte's family and learns why the Canadians came to the United States.
09/23/2015
01:03

A Slow Cosby
South ParkS19 E2

Butters and Charlotte discover they have much more in common than they thought.
09/23/2015
01:52

Garrison vs. The Canadian President
South ParkS19 E2

Garrison finally makes it into Canada, and faces off against the President of Canada.
09/23/2015
01:40

GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!
South ParkS19 E2

While teaching class, Garrison is interrupted by some new students. Afterwards, he's reprimanded by PC Principal.
09/23/2015
00:48

Butters' Date
South ParkS19 E2

Charlotte and Butters go on their first date.
09/23/2015
01:58

Off To Washington!
South ParkS19 E2

After hearing the news about their President, the Canadians head back home. Meanwhile, Garrison reveals that his political campaign is just beginning...
09/23/2015
00:59

I Like You, Dennis
South ParkS19 E3

After hours at City Wok, Kenny and Mr. Kim have a heart-to-heart.
09/30/2015
01:25

Opening Monologue
South ParkS19 E3

Jimmy Fallon tells some jokes about South Park.
09/30/2015
01:18

Image Problem
South ParkS19 E3

Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
09/30/2015
00:29

Can't Afford It
South ParkS19 E3

Kenny's dad gripes about their financial situation.
09/30/2015
00:38

Child Help Wanted
South ParkS19 E3

Kenny joins City Wok Guy's new child labor force.
09/30/2015
01:15

Preparing for Whole Foods
South ParkS19 E3

The townspeople all get ready for the biggest visit of their lives.
09/30/2015
00:57

Let's Go Child Labor Force!
South ParkS19 E3

With the help of his new workers, Mr. Kim cleans up City Wok.
09/30/2015
01:13

Classroom Inspection
South ParkS19 E3

The Whole Foods Inspector visits South Park Elementary.
09/30/2015
00:49

Historic SoDoSoPa
South ParkS19 E3

The Mayor shows off SoDoSoPa to the Whole Foods Inspector.
09/30/2015