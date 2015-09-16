South Park
So... I'm PC Now?
Season 19 E 1 • 09/16/2015
Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
More
Watching
01:47
Watch Your Microaggressions, BroSouth ParkS19 E1
Cartman's plan to frame PC Principal backfires.
09/16/2015
02:04
You PC, Bro?!South ParkS19 E1
Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.
09/16/2015
01:02
My FRIEND, Kyle?South ParkS19 E1
After hearing that the PC people have targeted Kyle, Cartman vows to help.
09/16/2015
01:56
Excuse My LanguageSouth ParkS19 E1
Kyle gets called into PC Principal's office after making a comment about Caitlyn Jenner.
09/16/2015
02:08
Randy Pledges PC DeltaSouth ParkS19 E1
Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
09/16/2015
01:26
Check Someone's PrivilegeSouth ParkS19 E1
Randy must prove he really understands what it is to be PC, in order to pass his final test and join PC Delta.
09/16/2015
00:58
Football NightmareSouth ParkS19 E1
After a terrifying nightmare, Cartman promises to be a better person.
09/16/2015
01:11
Kyle Gets HazedSouth ParkS19 E1
After Kyle's public shaming, Stan asks Randy to leave his friend alone.
09/16/2015
01:08
So... I'm PC Now?South ParkS19 E1
Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
02:18
Please Welcome PC PrincipalSouth ParkS19 E1
South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
01:24
I'm Gonna Tom Brady This ThingSouth ParkS19 E1
The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015
01:15
I'm Not Tom BradySouth ParkS19 E1
The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:50
Your Hero, Caitlyn JennerSouth ParkS19 E2
After getting an award from President Obama for his speech about tolerance, Kyle finally meets his hero. Meanwhile, Garrison complains about the recent influx of illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
01:22
Kyle's ConspiracySouth ParkS19 E2
Cartman convinces the rest of the boys that Kyle is responsible for the illegal immigration problem.
09/23/2015
00:48
Canadian ABCsSouth ParkS19 E2
Mr. Garrison is forced to take a Canadian Language night class.
09/23/2015
01:44
Country Gone!South ParkS19 E2
Garrison sings a song about all the illegal immigrants ruining his country.
09/23/2015
01:01
Sorry Not SorrySouth ParkS19 E2
During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:10
Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?South ParkS19 E2
The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015