South Park
Over the Falls
Season 19 E 2 • 09/23/2015
Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
More
Watching
01:15
I'm Not Tom BradySouth ParkS19 E1
The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:50
Your Hero, Caitlyn JennerSouth ParkS19 E2
After getting an award from President Obama for his speech about tolerance, Kyle finally meets his hero. Meanwhile, Garrison complains about the recent influx of illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
01:22
Kyle's ConspiracySouth ParkS19 E2
Cartman convinces the rest of the boys that Kyle is responsible for the illegal immigration problem.
09/23/2015
00:48
Canadian ABCsSouth ParkS19 E2
Mr. Garrison is forced to take a Canadian Language night class.
09/23/2015
01:44
Country Gone!South ParkS19 E2
Garrison sings a song about all the illegal immigrants ruining his country.
09/23/2015
01:01
Sorry Not SorrySouth ParkS19 E2
During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:10
Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?South ParkS19 E2
The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015
01:01
Make This Country Great AgainSouth ParkS19 E2
Garrison is interviewed about his plan to deal with illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
00:50
I Don't Wanna Canadian Girlfriend!South ParkS19 E2
With the help of Cartman, Butters seeks out a new Canadian girlfriend.
09/23/2015
00:41
Shut Out of CanadaSouth ParkS19 E2
Political leaders strategize about how to deal with the Canadian border wall.
09/23/2015
00:48
Over the FallsSouth ParkS19 E2
Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
09/23/2015
01:31
Maple FeverSouth ParkS19 E2
Butters meets Charlotte's family and learns why the Canadians came to the United States.
09/23/2015
01:03
A Slow CosbySouth ParkS19 E2
Butters and Charlotte discover they have much more in common than they thought.
09/23/2015
01:52
Garrison vs. The Canadian PresidentSouth ParkS19 E2
Garrison finally makes it into Canada, and faces off against the President of Canada.
09/23/2015
01:40
GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!South ParkS19 E2
While teaching class, Garrison is interrupted by some new students. Afterwards, he's reprimanded by PC Principal.
09/23/2015
01:58
Off To Washington!South ParkS19 E2
After hearing the news about their President, the Canadians head back home. Meanwhile, Garrison reveals that his political campaign is just beginning...
09/23/2015
00:59
I Like You, DennisSouth ParkS19 E3
After hours at City Wok, Kenny and Mr. Kim have a heart-to-heart.
09/30/2015
01:18
Image ProblemSouth ParkS19 E3
Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
09/30/2015