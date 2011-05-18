South Park

Welcome to City Sushi

Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:48

You're a Fat Little Boy
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman sits down with a Therapist to discuss his anger issues.
05/18/2011
01:40

My Name is Dr. Marsh
South ParkS15 E4

The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18

Anger Management Class
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:33

Burn It Down!!!
South ParkS15 E4

Randy gets thrown into anger management class.
05/18/2011
01:49

Pissed Off and Angry Party
South ParkS15 E4

Randy and his followers take over the Federal Express.
05/18/2011
01:08

I Thought I Was Hung!
South ParkS15 E4

Butters is unhappy with his T.M.I.
05/18/2011
01:06

Isn't... There?
South ParkS15 E4

The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
01:38

America is Back!
South ParkS15 E4

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
00:52

I Got A Job, Stan
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle sheds light on his new hustle.
05/25/2011
00:26

Postman Butters
South ParkS15 E6

Butters informs Mr. Lu Kim about South Park's new sushi restaurant.
06/01/2011
01:33

Welcome to City Sushi
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011
01:40

An Asian Turf War?
South ParkS15 E6

Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21

Little Tokyo
South ParkS15 E6

The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
01:21

A Tweety?
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy agree to settle their differences.
06/01/2011
02:18

Multiple Personalities
South ParkS15 E6

Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15

Good Night Butters
South ParkS15 E6

Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07

Asian Diversity
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37

Get In That Vault!!!
South ParkS15 E6

After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:40

We Can All Be Sneaky
South ParkS15 E6

Butters gets into more trouble, as Lu Kim plans an Asian Diversity Festival.
06/01/2011
01:17

Billy's Got a Gun
South ParkS15 E6

Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:21

You Can't Run Forever!
South ParkS15 E6

While visiting Dr. Janus' house, Butters discovers the doctor's darkest secret.
06/01/2011