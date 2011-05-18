South Park
Welcome to City Sushi
Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011
Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
More
Watching
01:48
You're a Fat Little BoySouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman sits down with a Therapist to discuss his anger issues.
05/18/2011
01:40
My Name is Dr. MarshSouth ParkS15 E4
The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18
Anger Management ClassSouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:49
Pissed Off and Angry PartySouth ParkS15 E4
Randy and his followers take over the Federal Express.
05/18/2011
01:06
Isn't... There?South ParkS15 E4
The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
01:38
America is Back!South ParkS15 E4
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
00:26
Postman ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters informs Mr. Lu Kim about South Park's new sushi restaurant.
06/01/2011
01:40
An Asian Turf War?South ParkS15 E6
Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21
Little TokyoSouth ParkS15 E6
The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
01:21
A Tweety?South ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy agree to settle their differences.
06/01/2011
02:18
Multiple PersonalitiesSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15
Good Night ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07
Asian DiversitySouth ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37
Get In That Vault!!!South ParkS15 E6
After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:40
We Can All Be SneakySouth ParkS15 E6
Butters gets into more trouble, as Lu Kim plans an Asian Diversity Festival.
06/01/2011
01:17
Billy's Got a GunSouth ParkS15 E6
Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011