Little Tokyo

Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011

The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.

01:24

Crack Baby Orphanage
South ParkS15 E5

When all seems lost, Kyle and Stan discover a miracle.
05/12/2011
01:08

Eric Cartman, 1.2 Inches
South ParkS15 E4

The boys gather around to view the growth chart.
05/18/2011
01:34

A Den of Snakes!
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman confronts the boys about the school going too far.
05/18/2011
01:40

My Name is Dr. Marsh
South ParkS15 E4

The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18

Anger Management Class
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:33

Burn It Down!!!
South ParkS15 E4

Randy gets thrown into anger management class.
05/18/2011
01:08

I Thought I Was Hung!
South ParkS15 E4

Butters is unhappy with his T.M.I.
05/18/2011
01:06

Isn't... There?
South ParkS15 E4

The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
00:52

I Got A Job, Stan
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle sheds light on his new hustle.
05/25/2011
01:40

An Asian Turf War?
South ParkS15 E6

Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21

02:18

Multiple Personalities
South ParkS15 E6

Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15

Good Night Butters
South ParkS15 E6

Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07

Asian Diversity
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37

Get In That Vault!!!
South ParkS15 E6

After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:17

Billy's Got a Gun
South ParkS15 E6

Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:45

He Wouldn't Harm A Fly
South ParkS15 E6

The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18

Happy Birthday, Stan!
South ParkS15 E7

Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21

I'm Unhappy, OK?!
South ParkS15 E7

The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31

It Sounds Like Poo!!
South ParkS15 E7

Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:08

I Don't Like It At All
South ParkS15 E7

Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011