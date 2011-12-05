South Park
An Asian Turf War?
Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011
Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
01:23
Boom Boom PowSouth ParkS15 E5
Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
01:24
Crack Baby OrphanageSouth ParkS15 E5
When all seems lost, Kyle and Stan discover a miracle.
05/12/2011
01:08
Eric Cartman, 1.2 InchesSouth ParkS15 E4
The boys gather around to view the growth chart.
05/18/2011
01:34
A Den of Snakes!South ParkS15 E4
Cartman confronts the boys about the school going too far.
05/18/2011
01:40
My Name is Dr. MarshSouth ParkS15 E4
The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18
Anger Management ClassSouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:06
Isn't... There?South ParkS15 E4
The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
01:40
01:21
Little TokyoSouth ParkS15 E6
The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
02:18
Multiple PersonalitiesSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15
Good Night ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07
Asian DiversitySouth ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37
Get In That Vault!!!South ParkS15 E6
After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:17
Billy's Got a GunSouth ParkS15 E6
Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:45
He Wouldn't Harm A FlySouth ParkS15 E6
The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18
Happy Birthday, Stan!South ParkS15 E7
Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21
I'm Unhappy, OK?!South ParkS15 E7
The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011