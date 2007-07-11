The Ugly Kids

Watching
01:47
Stan Hits Rock BottomSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan is too wasted to play Guitar Hero and gets booed by the video crowd.
11/07/2007
02:01
Getting the Band Back TogetherSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan apologizes to Kyle at the bowling alley.
11/07/2007
00:36
Randy's Chasing the DragonSouth ParkS11 E13
Randy gets kicked off Heroin Hero by his son.
11/07/2007
01:16
Winning Guitar Hero?South ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15
No GroundingSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
01:17
Your Mother's NoseSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle's family does a bad job making him feel better.
11/14/2007
02:27
If It Pleases and SparklesSouth ParkS11 E14
Stan is out of his element at the girls' list making meeting.
11/14/2007
02:33
Abraham LincolnSouth ParkS11 E14
Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
01:03
Uncovering a SecretSouth ParkS11 E14
Wendy has found some discrepancies in the list's vote counting.
11/14/2007
00:21
Kyle's School SuppliesSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:43
Biggest LiarsSouth ParkS11 E14
Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.
11/14/2007
03:01
It Was About Shoes!?South ParkS11 E14
Stan and Wendy tell Kyle about the girls' fake list. Bebe pulls out a gun, and a pair of amazing shoes.
11/14/2007
01:25
The Secret ListSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters tells the other boys that the girls in their class have a list ranking the boys' looks from cutest to ugliest. They must get this list.
11/14/2007
01:23
Britney's Had EnoughSouth ParkS12 E2
Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008