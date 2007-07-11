South Park
Randy's Chasing the Dragon
Season 11 E 13 • 11/07/2007
Randy gets kicked off Heroin Hero by his son.
00:50
Randy Sucks!South ParkS11 E13
Randy sneaks a game of Guitar Hero, only to learn he sucks.
11/07/2007
01:29
They've ArrivedSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle are invited to a celebrity party at a mansion.
11/07/2007
01:17
Breaking Up the BandSouth ParkS11 E13
Mr. Kincade wants Stan to ditch Kyle and play with someone better.
11/07/2007
01:47
Stan Hits Rock BottomSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan is too wasted to play Guitar Hero and gets booed by the video crowd.
11/07/2007
02:01
Getting the Band Back TogetherSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan apologizes to Kyle at the bowling alley.
11/07/2007
00:36
01:16
Winning Guitar Hero?South ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15
No GroundingSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
01:17
Your Mother's NoseSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle's family does a bad job making him feel better.
11/14/2007
02:27
If It Pleases and SparklesSouth ParkS11 E14
Stan is out of his element at the girls' list making meeting.
11/14/2007
02:33
Abraham LincolnSouth ParkS11 E14
Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
01:03
Uncovering a SecretSouth ParkS11 E14
Wendy has found some discrepancies in the list's vote counting.
11/14/2007
00:21
Kyle's School SuppliesSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007