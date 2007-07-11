South Park

Biggest Liars

Season 11 E 14 • 11/14/2007

Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

00:36

Randy's Chasing the Dragon
South ParkS11 E13

Randy gets kicked off Heroin Hero by his son.
11/07/2007
01:16

Winning Guitar Hero?
South ParkS11 E13

Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15

No Grounding
South ParkS11 E14

Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
01:17

Your Mother's Nose
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle's family does a bad job making him feel better.
11/14/2007
02:08

The Ugly Kids
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle feels like an ugly outcast at school.
11/14/2007
01:02

Down to the Gwound
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle attempts to give an ugly girl a makeover.
11/14/2007
02:27

If It Pleases and Sparkles
South ParkS11 E14

Stan is out of his element at the girls' list making meeting.
11/14/2007
02:33

Abraham Lincoln
South ParkS11 E14

Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
01:03

Uncovering a Secret
South ParkS11 E14

Wendy has found some discrepancies in the list's vote counting.
11/14/2007
00:21

Kyle's School Supplies
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:43

Biggest Liars
South ParkS11 E14

Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.
11/14/2007
03:01

It Was About Shoes!?
South ParkS11 E14

Stan and Wendy tell Kyle about the girls' fake list. Bebe pulls out a gun, and a pair of amazing shoes.
11/14/2007
01:25

The Secret List
South ParkS11 E14

Butters tells the other boys that the girls in their class have a list ranking the boys' looks from cutest to ugliest. They must get this list.
11/14/2007
01:23

Britney's Had Enough
South ParkS12 E2

Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:06

Nice Looking Corn
South ParkS12 E2

Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
01:05

Bring That Sexy
South ParkS12 E2

Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18

We Suck So Hard
South ParkS12 E2

Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47

Britney Watch!
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
00:42

Crap on a Squirrel?
South ParkS12 E2

The Boys hope to make $100,000 dollars.
03/19/2008
02:23

That's Not Britney!
South ParkS12 E2

Kyle leads the media on a wild goose chase, while Stan and Britney try to escape.
03/19/2008
00:45

The Lame Debate
South ParkS12 E2

Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008