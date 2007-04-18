South Park

No Grounding

Season 11 E 14 • 11/14/2007

Butters tells his parents he's not the ugliest boy in class.

01:24

I Don't Have Change!
South ParkS11 E7

Randy is harassed by change thirsty homeless people.
04/18/2007
01:25

Kyle's Dad Becomes Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Expert
South ParkS11 E7

The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:01

Let Us In!
South ParkS11 E7

The number of people stranded on the rooftop increases.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Anatomy Lesson
South ParkS11 E7

The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45

A Mercy Kill
South ParkS11 E7

Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007
01:02

Class Disturbance
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
02:29

Cartman Panics
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman suddenly can't help what he says.
10/03/2007
00:39

Bono's Secret
South ParkS11 E9

Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
02:54

Get That F*&%ing Leprechaun
South ParkS11 E10

The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
00:15

No Grounding
South ParkS11 E14

Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
00:21

Kyle's School Supplies
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:23

Britney's Had Enough
South ParkS12 E2

Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:05

Bring That Sexy
South ParkS12 E2

Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18

We Suck So Hard
South ParkS12 E2

Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47

Britney Watch!
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
00:42

Crap on a Squirrel?
South ParkS12 E2

The Boys hope to make $100,000 dollars.
03/19/2008
00:45

The Lame Debate
South ParkS12 E2

Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
00:46

Britney Watch! Part 2
South ParkS12 E2

Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
01:12

Britney Watch! Part 3
South ParkS12 E2

The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
01:30

She is Totally Lip-Syncing
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008