South Park
Britney's Had Enough
Season 12 E 2 • 03/19/2008
Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
01:09
Homeless ExpertSouth ParkS11 E7
The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:09
Homeless Anatomy LessonSouth ParkS11 E7
The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45
A Mercy KillSouth ParkS11 E7
Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007
01:02
Class DisturbanceSouth ParkS11 E8
Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
00:39
Bono's SecretSouth ParkS11 E9
Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
02:54
Get That F*&%ing LeprechaunSouth ParkS11 E10
The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
00:15
No GroundingSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
00:21
Kyle's School SuppliesSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:23
03/19/2008
01:05
Bring That SexySouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18
We Suck So HardSouth ParkS12 E2
Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47
Britney Watch!South ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
00:45
The Lame DebateSouth ParkS12 E2
Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
00:46
Britney Watch! Part 2South ParkS12 E2
Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
01:12
Britney Watch! Part 3South ParkS12 E2
The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
01:30
She is Totally Lip-SyncingSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008
01:23
A Ballsy New LookSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's manager wants her to release a new song and show off her ballsy new look.
03/19/2008