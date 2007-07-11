South Park
It Was About Shoes!?
Season 11 E 14 • 11/14/2007
Stan and Wendy tell Kyle about the girls' fake list. Bebe pulls out a gun, and a pair of amazing shoes.
More
Watching
01:16
Winning Guitar Hero?South ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15
No GroundingSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
01:17
Your Mother's NoseSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle's family does a bad job making him feel better.
11/14/2007
02:27
If It Pleases and SparklesSouth ParkS11 E14
Stan is out of his element at the girls' list making meeting.
11/14/2007
02:33
Abraham LincolnSouth ParkS11 E14
Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
01:03
Uncovering a SecretSouth ParkS11 E14
Wendy has found some discrepancies in the list's vote counting.
11/14/2007
00:21
Kyle's School SuppliesSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:43
Biggest LiarsSouth ParkS11 E14
Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.
11/14/2007
03:01
It Was About Shoes!?South ParkS11 E14
Stan and Wendy tell Kyle about the girls' fake list. Bebe pulls out a gun, and a pair of amazing shoes.
11/14/2007
01:25
The Secret ListSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters tells the other boys that the girls in their class have a list ranking the boys' looks from cutest to ugliest. They must get this list.
11/14/2007
01:23
Britney's Had EnoughSouth ParkS12 E2
Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:06
Nice Looking CornSouth ParkS12 E2
Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
01:05
Bring That SexySouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18
We Suck So HardSouth ParkS12 E2
Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47
Britney Watch!South ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
02:23
That's Not Britney!South ParkS12 E2
Kyle leads the media on a wild goose chase, while Stan and Britney try to escape.
03/19/2008
00:45
The Lame DebateSouth ParkS12 E2
Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008