South Park

Getting the Band Back Together

Season 11 E 13 • 11/07/2007

Stan apologizes to Kyle at the bowling alley.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:59

Guitar Hero
South ParkS11 E13

The boys watch Stan and Kyle play Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:50

Randy Sucks!
South ParkS11 E13

Randy sneaks a game of Guitar Hero, only to learn he sucks.
11/07/2007
01:43

Rock Stars
South ParkS11 E13

Stan and Kyle get an agent after breaking 100,000 points.
11/07/2007
01:29

They've Arrived
South ParkS11 E13

Stan and Kyle are invited to a celebrity party at a mansion.
11/07/2007
01:17

Breaking Up the Band
South ParkS11 E13

Mr. Kincade wants Stan to ditch Kyle and play with someone better.
11/07/2007
01:27

Just About Points
South ParkS11 E13

Kyle discovers Stan dumped him to play with Thad.
11/07/2007
02:40

Grumpy-Grouchy
South ParkS11 E13

Stan gets hooked on Heroin Hero.
11/07/2007
01:19

Bowling Alley Gig
South ParkS11 E13

Kyle plays Guitar Hero at a crappy bowling alley.
11/07/2007
01:47

Stan Hits Rock Bottom
South ParkS11 E13

Stan is too wasted to play Guitar Hero and gets booed by the video crowd.
11/07/2007
01:23

Going Back
South ParkS11 E13

Stan just wants to play a nice, simple driving game.
11/07/2007
02:01

Getting the Band Back Together
South ParkS11 E13

Stan apologizes to Kyle at the bowling alley.
11/07/2007
00:36

Randy's Chasing the Dragon
South ParkS11 E13

Randy gets kicked off Heroin Hero by his son.
11/07/2007
01:16

Winning Guitar Hero?
South ParkS11 E13

Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15

No Grounding
South ParkS11 E14

Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
01:17

Your Mother's Nose
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle's family does a bad job making him feel better.
11/14/2007
02:08

The Ugly Kids
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle feels like an ugly outcast at school.
11/14/2007
01:02

Down to the Gwound
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle attempts to give an ugly girl a makeover.
11/14/2007
02:27

If It Pleases and Sparkles
South ParkS11 E14

Stan is out of his element at the girls' list making meeting.
11/14/2007
02:33

Abraham Lincoln
South ParkS11 E14

Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
01:03

Uncovering a Secret
South ParkS11 E14

Wendy has found some discrepancies in the list's vote counting.
11/14/2007
00:21

Kyle's School Supplies
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007