Willzyx's Problems

Season 9 E 13 • 11/30/2005

Willzyx the whale says he's from the moon.

02:11

Fax These Results to Los Angeles
South ParkS9 E12

Stan's E-Meter scores are shockingly high.
11/16/2005
02:59

What Scientologist Actually Believe
South ParkS9 E12

The head of the Church of Scientology tells Stan about the creation myth.
11/16/2005
00:51

A Bike or Not Being Depressed
South ParkS9 E12

Stan asks his parents for money to get help from the Scientologists, but they refuse.
11/16/2005
00:45

OT 9
South ParkS9 E12

The head of Scientology believes Stan to be the second coming of L. Ron Hubbard.
11/16/2005
01:26

Tom Cruise Won't Come Out of The Closet
South ParkS9 E12

Tom Cruise visits Stan.
11/16/2005
00:57

R Kelly
South ParkS9 E12

R. Kelly sings about Tom Cruise's refusal to come out of the closet.
11/16/2005
00:54

Stan Chooses Scientology
South ParkS9 E12

Stan chooses Scientology over his friendship with the boys.
11/16/2005
01:12

John Travolta Feels Safe in the Closet
South ParkS9 E12

John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.
11/16/2005
01:27

Scam on a Global Scale
South ParkS9 E12

The head Scientologist reveals to Stan that Scientology is a scam
11/16/2005
00:55

R Kelly Sings with TC & JT
South ParkS9 E12

R. Kelly joins Tom Cruise and John Travolta in the closet.
11/16/2005
02:37

Willzyx's Problems
South ParkS9 E13

Willzyx the whale says he's from the moon.
11/30/2005
01:26

The Sketch
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers try to track down the boys.
11/30/2005
02:43

Rocket Launch
South ParkS9 E13

Willzyx is launched to the moon.
11/30/2005
01:37

Denver's Sea Park
South ParkS9 E13

The boys watch an Orca show.
11/30/2005
01:17

Jambu Speaks
South ParkS9 E13

Kyle thinks Jambu the whale is talking to him.
11/30/2005
01:37

Busting Out Willzyx
South ParkS9 E13

The boys break into Sea Park to free Willzyx.
11/30/2005
01:24

Ransom Note
South ParkS9 E13

The Sea Park announcers realize their joking caused the kidnapping.
11/30/2005
01:31

Russia's Price
South ParkS9 E13

The boys call Vladimir Putin to book a trip to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:47

Whale of a Pun
South ParkS9 E13

A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
01:03

Looking For Cheap Flights
South ParkS9 E13

Kyle hides Willzyx in his room while he tries to find a cheap flight to the moon.
11/30/2005
00:53

Mexican Space Program
South ParkS9 E13

Stan and Craig find the cheapest flight to the moon.
11/30/2005