South Park
That's Not Britney!
Season 12 E 2 • 03/19/2008
Kyle leads the media on a wild goose chase, while Stan and Britney try to escape.
00:21
Kyle's School SuppliesSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:43
Biggest LiarsSouth ParkS11 E14
Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.
11/14/2007
03:01
It Was About Shoes!?South ParkS11 E14
Stan and Wendy tell Kyle about the girls' fake list. Bebe pulls out a gun, and a pair of amazing shoes.
11/14/2007
01:25
The Secret ListSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters tells the other boys that the girls in their class have a list ranking the boys' looks from cutest to ugliest. They must get this list.
11/14/2007
01:23
Britney's Had EnoughSouth ParkS12 E2
Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:06
Nice Looking CornSouth ParkS12 E2
Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
01:05
Bring That SexySouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18
We Suck So HardSouth ParkS12 E2
Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47
Britney Watch!South ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
02:23
00:45
00:46
Britney Watch! Part 2South ParkS12 E2
Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
03:06
Condoms and Ritualistic SacrificeSouth ParkS12 E2
Stan and Kyle learn the true meaning of harvest.
03/19/2008
01:12
Britney Watch! Part 3South ParkS12 E2
The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
01:30
She is Totally Lip-SyncingSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008
01:23
A Ballsy New LookSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's manager wants her to release a new song and show off her ballsy new look.
03/19/2008
01:10
Really, Really High, M'KaySouth ParkS12 E3
Mr. Mackey divulges too much information about various ways to get high.
03/26/2008
00:47
Poor Mr. KittySouth ParkS12 E3
Kenny volunteers to be the first to try getting high off of cat pee.
03/26/2008
00:21
Boys, Have You Seen My PenisSouth ParkS12 E5
Garrison is looking everywhere for his escaped penis.
04/09/2008