South Park

Nice Looking Corn

Season 12 E 2 • 03/19/2008

The Harvest is plentiful, but what about next year...

02:08

The Ugly Kids
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle feels like an ugly outcast at school.
11/14/2007
01:02

Down to the Gwound
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle attempts to give an ugly girl a makeover.
11/14/2007
02:27

If It Pleases and Sparkles
South ParkS11 E14

Stan is out of his element at the girls' list making meeting.
11/14/2007
02:33

Abraham Lincoln
South ParkS11 E14

Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
01:03

Uncovering a Secret
South ParkS11 E14

Wendy has found some discrepancies in the list's vote counting.
11/14/2007
00:21

Kyle's School Supplies
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:43

Biggest Liars
South ParkS11 E14

Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.
11/14/2007
03:01

It Was About Shoes!?
South ParkS11 E14

Stan and Wendy tell Kyle about the girls' fake list. Bebe pulls out a gun, and a pair of amazing shoes.
11/14/2007
01:25

The Secret List
South ParkS11 E14

Butters tells the other boys that the girls in their class have a list ranking the boys' looks from cutest to ugliest. They must get this list.
11/14/2007
01:23

Britney's Had Enough
South ParkS12 E2

Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:06

Nice Looking Corn
South ParkS12 E2

01:05

Bring That Sexy
South ParkS12 E2

Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18

We Suck So Hard
South ParkS12 E2

Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47

Britney Watch!
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
00:42

Crap on a Squirrel?
South ParkS12 E2

The Boys hope to make $100,000 dollars.
03/19/2008
02:23

That's Not Britney!
South ParkS12 E2

Kyle leads the media on a wild goose chase, while Stan and Britney try to escape.
03/19/2008
00:45

The Lame Debate
South ParkS12 E2

00:46

Britney Watch! Part 2
South ParkS12 E2

Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
03:06

Condoms and Ritualistic Sacrifice
South ParkS12 E2

Stan and Kyle learn the true meaning of harvest.
03/19/2008
01:12

Britney Watch! Part 3
South ParkS12 E2

The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
01:30

She is Totally Lip-Syncing
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008