South Park

Hippie Hostages

Season 9 E 2 • 03/16/2005

Cartman holds hippies hostage in his basement.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:09

Garrison Goes Wild
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison assumes that she's pregnant.
03/09/2005
00:33

Jewfin
South ParkS9 E1

The kids are shocked by the transformation of the Broflovski Family.
03/09/2005
00:45

Mr. Man
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison wants his organs back, now!
03/09/2005
00:44

Lawfin
South ParkS9 E1

The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005
01:50

Buzz Killer
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman blasts Slayer at Hippie Jam Fest.
03/16/2005
01:10

College Know it all Hippies
South ParkS9 E2

Hippies visit South Park and meet Kyle, Stan and Kenny.
03/16/2005
01:51

Cartman's Plea
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman pleads with the City Council to stop the hippie infestation.
03/16/2005
01:14

Cartman Arrested
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman is arrested.
03/16/2005
00:54

Lazy Hippies
South ParkS9 E2

The hippies aren't as revolutionary as the boys had hoped.
03/16/2005
01:17

Hippie Capital
South ParkS9 E2

The hippie infestation becomes dangerous.
03/16/2005
00:50

Hippie Hostages
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman holds hippies hostage in his basement.
03/16/2005
01:40

Hippie Infestation
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman looks for hippies.
03/16/2005
01:45

Hippie Digger
South ParkS9 E2

The Hippie Digger starts through the hippie crowd.
03/16/2005
00:52

Mayor Visits Cartman
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman is visited in jail by the mayor.
03/16/2005
00:55

Hippie Jam Fest 2005
South ParkS9 E2

Hippie Jam Fest 2005 kicks off in South Park.
03/16/2005
01:40

Freeing Cartman
South ParkS9 E2

The adults ask Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
00:38

Hippie Digger Stalls
South ParkS9 E2

The Hippie Digger overheats and stalls.
03/16/2005
00:38

Chef Volunteers?
South ParkS9 E2

Chef is volunteered to fix the Hippie Digger.
03/16/2005
00:46

I'm Actually an Agent
South ParkS9 E3

The boys spot Tolkien checking out a sign for the agency. Cartman devises a plan to take Tolkien's money.
03/23/2005
01:30

American Idol
South ParkS9 E3

The boys negotiate Wing onto "The Contender."
03/23/2005
01:27

A Delicate Little Flower
South ParkS9 E3

Wing sings at the wedding and everyone is happy. Tolkien shows up as a waiter.
03/23/2005