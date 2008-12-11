South Park

Butters' Bottom Bitch

Season 13 E 9 • 10/14/2009

Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.

S12 • E13
South Park
Elementary School Musical

The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
S12 • E14
South Park
The Ungroundable

During an intense computer lab lesson, Butters tries to warn the Boys about a Vampire invasion.
11/19/2008
22:00

S13 • E1
South Park
The Ring

Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
S13 • E2
South Park
The Coon

"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/19/2009
S13 • E3
South Park
Margaritaville

Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009
22:00

S13 • E4
South Park
Eat, Pray, Queef

Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
04/02/2009
S13 • E5
South Park
Fishsticks

Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
S13 • E6
South Park
Pinewood Derby

South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
S13 • E7
South Park
Fatbeard

Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
S13 • E8
South Park
Dead Celebrities

Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
22:01

S13 • E9
South Park
Butters' Bottom Bitch

Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
S13 • E10
South Park
W.T.F.

Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
S13 • E11
South Park
Whale Whores

Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
S13 • E12
South Park
The F Word

The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
S13 • E13
South Park
Dances with Smurfs

Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
S13 • E14
South Park
Pee

The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
S14 • E1
South Park
Sexual Healing

The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
S14 • E2
South Park
The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs

The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
03/24/2010
S14 • E3
South Park
Medicinal Fried Chicken

Cartman's favorite restaurant has been shut down and replaced by a store that sells medicinal marijuana. Randy is desperate to get a prescription card to buy pot and Cartman will do anything to get his beloved fried chicken back.
03/31/2010
S14 • E4
South Park
You Have 0 Friends

Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010
S14 • E5
South Park
200

This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010