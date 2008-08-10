South Park
Eat, Pray, Queef
Season 13 E 4 • 04/02/2009
Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
S12 • E8South ParkThe China Probrem
Cartman's call with the President is interrupted by Butters' wild gunplay.
10/08/2008
S12 • E9South ParkBreast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
S12 • E10South ParkPandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
S12 • E11South ParkPandemic 2 – The Startling
After three days of attacks, Randy's still way too startled.
10/29/2008
S12 • E12South ParkAbout Last Night…
McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.
11/05/2008
S12 • E13South ParkElementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
S12 • E14South ParkThe Ungroundable
During an intense computer lab lesson, Butters tries to warn the Boys about a Vampire invasion.
11/19/2008
S13 • E1South ParkThe Ring
Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
S13 • E2South ParkThe Coon
"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/19/2009
S13 • E3South ParkMargaritaville
Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009
S13 • E4South ParkEat, Pray, Queef
04/02/2009
S13 • E5South ParkFishsticks
Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
S13 • E6South ParkPinewood Derby
South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
S13 • E7South ParkFatbeard
Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
S13 • E8South ParkDead Celebrities
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
S13 • E9South ParkButters' Bottom Bitch
Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
S13 • E10South ParkW.T.F.
Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
S13 • E11South ParkWhale Whores
Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
S13 • E12South ParkThe F Word
The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
S13 • E13South ParkDances with Smurfs
Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009