South Park

Pinewood Derby

Season 13 E 6 • 04/15/2009

Randy has a plan that will assure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E10
South Park
Pandemic

While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E11
South Park
Pandemic 2 – The Startling

After three days of attacks, Randy's still way too startled.
10/29/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E12
South Park
About Last Night…

McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.
11/05/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E13
South Park
Elementary School Musical

The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E14
South Park
The Ungroundable

Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E1
South Park
The Ring

Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E2
South Park
The Coon

"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/19/2009
Full Ep
22:00

S13 • E3
South Park
Margaritaville

Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E4
South Park
Eat, Pray, Queef

Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
04/02/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E5
South Park
Fishsticks

Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
Full Ep
22:00

S13 • E6
South Park
Pinewood Derby

Randy has a plan that will assure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E7
South Park
Fatbeard

Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E8
South Park
Dead Celebrities

Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E9
South Park
Butters' Bottom Bitch

Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E10
South Park
W.T.F.

Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E11
South Park
Whale Whores

Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E12
South Park
The F Word

The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E13
South Park
Dances with Smurfs

Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E14
South Park
Pee

The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E1
South Park
Sexual Healing

The latest in scientific testing reveals that some of the boys at South Park Elementary have a sex addiction problem.
03/17/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E2
South Park
The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs

The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
03/24/2010