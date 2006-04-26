South Park

Cartman Sucks

Season 11 E 2 • 03/14/2007

When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."

S10 • E6
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E6
South Park
Manbearpig

Cartman begins to swallow the treasure.
04/26/2006
S10 • E7
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E7
South Park
Tsst

When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006
S10 • E8
21:59

S10 • E8
South Park
Make Love, Not Warcraft

The boys fail to defeat the World of Warcraft killer.
10/04/2006
S10 • E9
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E9
South Park
Mystery of the Urinal Deuce

The Hardly Boys are brought in to find the culprit.
10/11/2006
S10 • E10
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E10
South Park
Miss Teacher Bangs a Boy

In his new role as School Hallway Monitor at South Park Elementary, Cartman must team up with Kyle when they discover a teacher having sex with a student.
10/18/2006
S10 • E11
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E11
South Park
Hell on Earth 2006

Satan is throwing the biggest Halloween costume party ever. Just like a girl getting ready for her sweet sixteen, every detail must be perfect for the prince of darkness. The antics of the most notorious serial killers of all time threaten his fun.
10/25/2006
S10 • E12
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E12
South Park
Go God Go

Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
11/01/2006
S10 • E13
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E13
South Park
Go God Go XII

Cartman travels back to the past, but goes an extra two months too far.
11/08/2006
S10 • E14
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E14
South Park
Stanley's Cup

Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
S11 • E1
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E1
South Park
With Apologies to Jesse Jackson

Dr. Nelson unsuccessfully attempts to reason with Cartman. test
03/07/2007
S11 • E2
22:00

S11 • E3
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E3
South Park
Lice Capades

The Vice President double crosses Travis.
03/21/2007
S11 • E4
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E4
South Park
The Snuke

A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
S11 • E5
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E5
South Park
Fantastic Easter Special

Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
S11 • E6
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E6
South Park
D-Yikes!

Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."
04/11/2007
S11 • E7
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E7
South Park
Night of the Living Homeless

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
S11 • E8
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E8
South Park
Le Petit Tourette

Kyle can't let Cartman go on live television and say whatever he wants.
10/03/2007
S11 • E9
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E9
South Park
More Crap

Bono announces he broke Randy's world record.
10/10/2007
S11 • E10
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E10
South Park
Imaginationland

Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
S11 • E11
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E11
South Park
Imaginationland Episode II

Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
S11 • E12
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E12
South Park
Imaginationland Episode III

Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007