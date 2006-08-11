South Park

More Crap

Season 11 E 9 • 10/10/2007

Stan's dad becomes South Park's home-town hero when the guys down at the local bar see the size of his most recent crap.

S10 • E13
South Park
Go God Go XII

Cartman travels back to the past, but goes an extra two months too far.
11/08/2006
S10 • E14
South Park
Stanley's Cup

Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
S11 • E1
South Park
With Apologies to Jesse Jackson

Dr. Nelson unsuccessfully attempts to reason with Cartman. test
03/07/2007
S11 • E2
South Park
Cartman Sucks

When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."
03/14/2007
S11 • E3
South Park
Lice Capades

The Vice President double crosses Travis.
03/21/2007
S11 • E4
South Park
The Snuke

A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
S11 • E5
South Park
Fantastic Easter Special

Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
S11 • E6
South Park
D-Yikes!

Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."
04/11/2007
S11 • E7
South Park
Night of the Living Homeless

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
S11 • E8
South Park
Le Petit Tourette

Kyle can't let Cartman go on live television and say whatever he wants.
10/03/2007
S11 • E10
South Park
Imaginationland

Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
S11 • E11
South Park
Imaginationland Episode II

Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
S11 • E12
South Park
Imaginationland Episode III

Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
S11 • E13
South Park
Guitar Queer-O

Kyle plays Guitar Hero at a crappy bowling alley.
11/07/2007
S11 • E14
South Park
The List

The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.
11/14/2007
S12 • E1
South Park
Tonsil Trouble

Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
S12 • E2
South Park
Britney's New Look

Stan and Kyle learn the true meaning of harvest.
03/19/2008
S12 • E3
South Park
Major Boobage

In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
S12 • E4
South Park
Canada On Strike

The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
S12 • E5
South Park
Eek, A Penis!

While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008