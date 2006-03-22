South Park
Hell on Earth 2006
Season 10 E 11 • 10/25/2006
Satan is throwing the biggest Halloween costume party ever. Just like a girl getting ready for her sweet sixteen, every detail must be perfect for the prince of darkness. The antics of the most notorious serial killers of all time threaten his fun.
S10 • E1South ParkThe Return of Chef
The Super Adventure Club's secrets are revealed.
03/22/2006
S10 • E2South ParkSmug Alert!
Cartman gets to Kyle's house as the storm worsens.
03/29/2006
S10 • E3South ParkCartoon Wars Part I
Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
S10 • E4South ParkCartoon Wars Part II
After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
S10 • E5South ParkA Million Little Fibers
Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
S10 • E6South ParkManbearpig
Cartman begins to swallow the treasure.
04/26/2006
S10 • E7South ParkTsst
When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006
21:59
S10 • E8South ParkMake Love, Not Warcraft
The boys fail to defeat the World of Warcraft killer.
10/04/2006
S10 • E9South ParkMystery of the Urinal Deuce
The Hardly Boys are brought in to find the culprit.
10/11/2006
S10 • E10South ParkMiss Teacher Bangs a Boy
In his new role as School Hallway Monitor at South Park Elementary, Cartman must team up with Kyle when they discover a teacher having sex with a student.
10/18/2006
22:00
S10 • E12South ParkGo God Go
Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
11/01/2006
S10 • E13South ParkGo God Go XII
Cartman travels back to the past, but goes an extra two months too far.
11/08/2006
S10 • E14South ParkStanley's Cup
Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
S11 • E1South ParkWith Apologies to Jesse Jackson
Dr. Nelson unsuccessfully attempts to reason with Cartman. test
03/07/2007
S11 • E2South ParkCartman Sucks
When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."
03/14/2007
S11 • E3South ParkLice Capades
The Vice President double crosses Travis.
03/21/2007
S11 • E4South ParkThe Snuke
A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
S11 • E5South ParkFantastic Easter Special
Determined to get the real story behind why he has to decorate eggs for Easter, Stan falls in with an eccentric society that guards a legendary secret.
04/04/2007
S11 • E6South ParkD-Yikes!
Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."
04/11/2007