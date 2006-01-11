South Park

Le Petit Tourette

Season 11 E 8 • 10/03/2007

Kyle can't let Cartman go on live television and say whatever he wants.

S10 • E12
South Park
Go God Go

Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
11/01/2006
S10 • E13
South Park
Go God Go XII

Cartman travels back to the past, but goes an extra two months too far.
11/08/2006
S10 • E14
South Park
Stanley's Cup

Denver County is a no show, but the Avalanche offer a replacement.
11/15/2006
S11 • E1
South Park
With Apologies to Jesse Jackson

Dr. Nelson unsuccessfully attempts to reason with Cartman. test
03/07/2007
S11 • E2
South Park
Cartman Sucks

Butters and his accountabilibuddy are confronted about contraband.
03/14/2007
S11 • E3
South Park
Lice Capades

The Vice President double crosses Travis.
03/21/2007
S11 • E4
South Park
The Snuke

A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
S11 • E5
South Park
Fantastic Easter Special

Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
S11 • E6
South Park
D-Yikes!

The Mayor won't help the Lesbians.
04/11/2007
S11 • E7
South Park
Night of the Living Homeless

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
22:00

S11 • E9
South Park
More Crap

Bono announces he broke Randy's world record.
10/10/2007
S11 • E10
South Park
Imaginationland

Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
S11 • E11
South Park
Imaginationland Episode II

Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
S11 • E12
South Park
Imaginationland Episode III

Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
S11 • E13
South Park
Guitar Queer-O

Kyle plays Guitar Hero at a crappy bowling alley.
11/07/2007
S11 • E14
South Park
The List

Wendy and Stan discover the conspiracy goes all the way to the top.
11/14/2007
S12 • E1
South Park
Tonsil Trouble

Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
S12 • E2
South Park
Britney's New Look

Stan and Kyle learn the true meaning of harvest.
03/19/2008
22:00

S12 • E3
South Park
Major Boobage

In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
S12 • E4
South Park
Canada On Strike

The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008