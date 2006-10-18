South Park

Season 11 E 6 • 04/11/2007

Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."

S10 • E10
South Park
Miss Teacher Bangs a Boy

In his new role as School Hallway Monitor at South Park Elementary, Cartman must team up with Kyle when they discover a teacher having sex with a student.
10/18/2006
S10 • E11
South Park
Hell on Earth 2006

Satan is throwing the biggest Halloween costume party ever. Just like a girl getting ready for her sweet sixteen, every detail must be perfect for the prince of darkness. The antics of the most notorious serial killers of all time threaten his fun.
10/25/2006
S10 • E12
South Park
Go God Go

South Park Elementary faces strong opposition to the topic of evolution. Cartman's too busy to notice as he plans to propel himself into the future on the precise release date of the newest, hottest game console.
11/01/2006
S10 • E13
South Park
Go God Go XII

Eric Cartman has frozen himself in an attempt to make his three-week wait for a Nintendo Wii pass quickly. A freak accident landed him over 500 years in the future and now, he's stuck in a Godless world on the brink of war with no Nintendo Wii.
11/08/2006
S10 • E14
South Park
Stanley's Cup

Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
S11 • E1
South Park
With Apologies to Jesse Jackson

After Randy Marsh experiences an unfortunate incident on national TV, the "N" bomb hits South Park. While Randy seeks forgiveness from Jesse Jackson, South Park Elementary invites a midget by the name of Dr. Nelson to talk about sensitivity.
03/07/2007
S11 • E2
South Park
Cartman Sucks

When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."
03/14/2007
S11 • E3
South Park
Lice Capades

An infestation of head lice plagues South Park Elementary. When Mr. Garrison refuses to name names, Cartman finds a way to detect who has lice in the hopes of making fun of his unfortunate classmate.
03/21/2007
S11 • E4
South Park
The Snuke

While Cartman follows a lead on a possible terrorist attack, Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in South Park for a big rally.
03/28/2007
S11 • E5
South Park
Fantastic Easter Special

Determined to get the real story behind why he has to decorate eggs for Easter, Stan falls in with an eccentric society that guards a legendary secret.
04/04/2007
22:00

S11 • E6
South Park
D-Yikes!

Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."
04/11/2007
S11 • E7
South Park
Night of the Living Homeless

As an increasing number of homeless people are begging for change all over South Park, the boys work to solve the homeless problem once and for all.
04/18/2007
S11 • E8
South Park
Le Petit Tourette

Cartman discovers the joys of having Tourette's syndrome. Drunk with the power of saying whatever he wants without getting in trouble for it, he lines up national TV coverage to take advantage of his new life with no filters.
10/03/2007
S11 • E9
South Park
More Crap

Stan's dad becomes South Park's home-town hero when the guys down at the local bar see the size of his most recent crap.
10/10/2007
S11 • E10
South Park
Imaginationland

When the entire contents of the world's imagination lay open before them, Stan and Kyle step right in. Back in South Park, Cartman swears he's seen a leprechaun.
10/17/2007
S11 • E11
South Park
Imaginationland Episode II

Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
S11 • E12
South Park
Imaginationland Episode III

Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
S11 • E13
South Park
Guitar Queer-O

Stan and Kyle are hooked on Guitar Hero. Unfortunately, Stan's superior skills on the video game damage his friendship with Kyle.
11/07/2007
S11 • E14
South Park
The List

The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.
11/14/2007
S12 • E1
South Park
Tonsil Trouble

Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
S12 • E2
South Park
Britney's New Look

When the boys help Britney Spears get to the North Pole, they discover the shocking secret behind her popularity.
03/19/2008