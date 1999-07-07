This episode is currently unavailable
Due to current rights and restrictions, this video is unavailable, but feel free to check back later. In the meantime, why not watch something else?
South Park
Are You There God? It's Me, Jesus
Season 3 E 16 • 12/29/1999
People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E6South ParkSexual Harassment Panda
After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E7South ParkCat Orgy
While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E8South ParkTwo Guys Naked in a Hot Tub
Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.
07/21/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E9South ParkJewbilee
Kyle invites Kenny to join him and Ike at Jewbilee, a camp for Jewish kids.
07/28/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E10South ParkKorn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery
Korn comes to South Park for a Halloween concert and helps the boys solve a spooky pirate ghost mystery.
10/27/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E11South ParkChinpokomon
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are caught up in the latest fad from Japan: Chinpoko Mon!
11/03/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E12South ParkHooked on Monkey Fonics
To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E13South ParkStarvin' Marvin In Space
Starvin' Marvin returns to South Park with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
11/17/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E14South ParkThe Red Badge of Gayness
Cartman has visions of glory as he suits up for the Confederacy in the annual reenactment of a Civil War battle, and leads the drunken rebels to defeat the union.
11/24/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E15South ParkMr. Hankey's Christmas Classics
An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South Park style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E16South ParkAre You There God? It's Me, Jesus
People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E17South ParkWorld Wide Recorder Concert
The children of South Park are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E1South ParkTooth Fairy's Tats 2000
When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E2South ParkCartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000
Cartman is pursued by the FBI for committing a hate crime and lands in juvenile hall.
04/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E3South ParkTimmy 2000
When Timmy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, it triggers a wave of prescription drug abuse at South Park Elementary.
04/19/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E4South ParkQuintuplets 2000
8-year-old contorting quintuplets from Romania defect to the United States and seek shelter with Stan's family.
04/26/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E5South ParkCartman Joins NAMBLA
Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
06/21/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E6South ParkCherokee Hair Tampons
Kyle needs a kidney transplant and Cartman is discovered to be the perfect donor. Cartman gladly offers his kidney to Kyle -- for the price of $10 million dollars.
06/28/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E7South ParkChef Goes Nanners
Chef's passionate protest declaring the South Park flag racist enflames the entire town.
07/05/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E8South ParkSomething You Can Do With Your Finger
"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
07/12/2000