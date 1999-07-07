This episode is currently unavailable

Due to current rights and restrictions, this video is unavailable, but feel free to check back later. In the meantime, why not watch something else?

South Park

Are You There God? It's Me, Jesus

Season 3 E 16 • 12/29/1999

People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E6
South Park
Sexual Harassment Panda

After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E7
South Park
Cat Orgy

While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E8
South Park
Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub

Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.
07/21/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E9
South Park
Jewbilee

Kyle invites Kenny to join him and Ike at Jewbilee, a camp for Jewish kids.
07/28/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E10
South Park
Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery

Korn comes to South Park for a Halloween concert and helps the boys solve a spooky pirate ghost mystery.
10/27/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E11
South Park
Chinpokomon

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are caught up in the latest fad from Japan: Chinpoko Mon!
11/03/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E12
South Park
Hooked on Monkey Fonics

To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E13
South Park
Starvin' Marvin In Space

Starvin' Marvin returns to South Park with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
11/17/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E14
South Park
The Red Badge of Gayness

Cartman has visions of glory as he suits up for the Confederacy in the annual reenactment of a Civil War battle, and leads the drunken rebels to defeat the union.
11/24/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E15
South Park
Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics

An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South Park style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E16
South Park
Are You There God? It's Me, Jesus

People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E17
South Park
World Wide Recorder Concert

The children of South Park are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E1
South Park
Tooth Fairy's Tats 2000

When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E2
South Park
Cartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000

Cartman is pursued by the FBI for committing a hate crime and lands in juvenile hall.
04/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E3
South Park
Timmy 2000

When Timmy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, it triggers a wave of prescription drug abuse at South Park Elementary.
04/19/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E4
South Park
Quintuplets 2000

8-year-old contorting quintuplets from Romania defect to the United States and seek shelter with Stan's family.
04/26/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E5
South Park
Cartman Joins NAMBLA

Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
06/21/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E6
South Park
Cherokee Hair Tampons

Kyle needs a kidney transplant and Cartman is discovered to be the perfect donor. Cartman gladly offers his kidney to Kyle -- for the price of $10 million dollars.
06/28/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E7
South Park
Chef Goes Nanners

Chef's passionate protest declaring the South Park flag racist enflames the entire town.
07/05/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E8
South Park
Something You Can Do With Your Finger

"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
07/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E9
South Park
Do The Handicapped Go To Hell?

The boys learn in Sunday school that they must confess their sins, but worry about Timmy since all he can say is his own name.
07/19/2000