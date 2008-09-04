South Park
The Ring
Season 13 E 1 • 03/12/2009
Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
S12 • E5South ParkEek, A Penis!
While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
S12 • E6South ParkOver Logging
The citizens of South Park wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
S12 • E7South ParkSuper Fun Time
Murderin' Murphy is released from the Pioneer Village jailhouse.
04/23/2008
S12 • E8South ParkThe China Probrem
Cartman's call with the President is interrupted by Butters' wild gunplay.
10/08/2008
S12 • E9South ParkBreast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
S12 • E10South ParkPandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
S12 • E11South ParkPandemic 2 – The Startling
After three days of attacks, Randy's still way too startled.
10/29/2008
S12 • E12South ParkAbout Last Night…
McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.
11/05/2008
S12 • E13South ParkElementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
S12 • E14South ParkThe Ungroundable
During an intense computer lab lesson, Butters tries to warn the Boys about a Vampire invasion.
11/19/2008
22:00
S13 • E2South ParkThe Coon
"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/19/2009
S13 • E3South ParkMargaritaville
Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009
22:00
S13 • E4South ParkEat, Pray, Queef
Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
04/02/2009
S13 • E5South ParkFishsticks
Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
S13 • E6South ParkPinewood Derby
South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
S13 • E7South ParkFatbeard
Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
S13 • E8South ParkDead Celebrities
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
22:01
S13 • E9South ParkButters' Bottom Bitch
Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
S13 • E10South ParkW.T.F.
Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009