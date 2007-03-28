This episode is currently unavailable

South Park

The List

Season 11 E 14 • 11/14/2007

The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.

S11 • E4
South Park
The Snuke

While Cartman follows a lead on a possible terrorist attack, Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in South Park for a big rally.
03/28/2007
S11 • E5
South Park
Fantastic Easter Special

Determined to get the real story behind why he has to decorate eggs for Easter, Stan falls in with an eccentric society that guards a legendary secret.
04/04/2007
S11 • E6
South Park
D-Yikes!

Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."
04/11/2007
S11 • E7
South Park
Night of the Living Homeless

As an increasing number of homeless people are begging for change all over South Park, the boys work to solve the homeless problem once and for all.
04/18/2007
S11 • E8
South Park
Le Petit Tourette

Cartman discovers the joys of having Tourette's syndrome. Drunk with the power of saying whatever he wants without getting in trouble for it, he lines up national TV coverage to take advantage of his new life with no filters.
10/03/2007
S11 • E9
South Park
More Crap

Stan's dad becomes South Park's home-town hero when the guys down at the local bar see the size of his most recent crap.
10/10/2007
S11 • E10
South Park
Imaginationland

When the entire contents of the world's imagination lay open before them, Stan and Kyle step right in. Back in South Park, Cartman swears he's seen a leprechaun.
10/17/2007
S11 • E11
South Park
Imaginationland Episode II

Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
S11 • E12
South Park
Imaginationland Episode III

Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
S11 • E13
South Park
Guitar Queer-O

Stan and Kyle are hooked on Guitar Hero. Unfortunately, Stan's superior skills on the video game damage his friendship with Kyle.
11/07/2007
S12 • E1
South Park
Tonsil Trouble

Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
S12 • E2
South Park
Britney's New Look

When the boys help Britney Spears get to the North Pole, they discover the shocking secret behind her popularity.
03/19/2008
S12 • E3
South Park
Major Boobage

In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
S12 • E4
South Park
Canada On Strike

The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
S12 • E5
South Park
Eek, A Penis!

While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
S12 • E6
South Park
Over Logging

The citizens of South Park wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
S12 • E7
South Park
Super Fun Time

While the kids are on an educational field trip to a living museum, Cartman makes Butters sneak away from the class to go to the amusement center located next door.
04/23/2008
S12 • E8
South Park
The China Probrem

With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
S12 • E9
South Park
Breast Cancer Show Ever

Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
S12 • E10
South Park
Pandemic

While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008