South Park
Canada On Strike
Season 12 E 4 • 04/02/2008
The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E8South ParkLe Petit Tourette
Kyle can't let Cartman go on live television and say whatever he wants.
10/03/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E9South ParkMore Crap
Bono announces he broke Randy's world record.
10/10/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E10South ParkImaginationland
Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E11South ParkImaginationland Episode II
Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E12South ParkImaginationland Episode III
Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E13South ParkGuitar Queer-O
Kyle plays Guitar Hero at a crappy bowling alley.
11/07/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E14South ParkThe List
The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.
11/14/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E1South ParkTonsil Trouble
Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E2South ParkBritney's New Look
Stan and Kyle learn the true meaning of harvest.
03/19/2008
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E3South ParkMajor Boobage
In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E4South ParkCanada On Strike
The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E5South ParkEek, A Penis!
While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E6South ParkOver Logging
The citizens of South Park wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E7South ParkSuper Fun Time
Murderin' Murphy is released from the Pioneer Village jailhouse.
04/23/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E8South ParkThe China Probrem
Cartman's call with the President is interrupted by Butters' wild gunplay.
10/08/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E9South ParkBreast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E10South ParkPandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E11South ParkPandemic 2 – The Startling
After three days of attacks, Randy's still way too startled.
10/29/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E12South ParkAbout Last Night…
McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.
11/05/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E13South ParkElementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008