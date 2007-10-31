South Park
The China Probrem
Season 12 E 8 • 10/08/2008
With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E12South ParkImaginationland Episode III
Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E13South ParkGuitar Queer-O
Stan and Kyle are hooked on Guitar Hero. Unfortunately, Stan's superior skills on the video game damage his friendship with Kyle.
11/07/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S11 • E14South ParkThe List
The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.
11/14/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E1South ParkTonsil Trouble
Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E2South ParkBritney's New Look
When the boys help Britney Spears get to the North Pole, they discover the shocking secret behind her popularity.
03/19/2008
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E3South ParkMajor Boobage
In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E4South ParkCanada On Strike
The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E5South ParkEek, A Penis!
While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E6South ParkOver Logging
The citizens of South Park wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E7South ParkSuper Fun Time
While the kids are on an educational field trip to a living museum, Cartman makes Butters sneak away from the class to go to the amusement center located next door.
04/23/2008
Full Ep
22:01
S12 • E8South ParkThe China Probrem
With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E9South ParkBreast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E10South ParkPandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E11South ParkPandemic 2 – The Startling
Giant guinea pigs are attacking cities all over the world. The boys have the key that will save everyone from the onslaught but they're stranded in the Andes Mountains.
10/29/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E12South ParkAbout Last Night…
While the country celebrates the outcome of the election, the new President-elect catches everyone off guard when he arrives at the White House prematurely.
11/05/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E13South ParkElementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E14South ParkThe Ungroundable
Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E1South ParkThe Ring
Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E2South ParkThe Coon
"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/19/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E3South ParkMargaritaville
Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009