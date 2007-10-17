South Park

Over Logging

Season 12 E 6 • 04/16/2008

The citizens of South Park wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.

S11 • E10
South Park
Imaginationland

Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
S11 • E11
South Park
Imaginationland Episode II

Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
S11 • E12
South Park
Imaginationland Episode III

Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
22:01

S11 • E13
South Park
Guitar Queer-O

Stan and Kyle are hooked on Guitar Hero. Unfortunately, Stan's superior skills on the video game damage his friendship with Kyle.
11/07/2007
S11 • E14
South Park
The List

The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.
11/14/2007
S12 • E1
South Park
Tonsil Trouble

Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
S12 • E2
South Park
Britney's New Look

When the boys help Britney Spears get to the North Pole, they discover the shocking secret behind her popularity.
03/19/2008
22:00

S12 • E3
South Park
Major Boobage

In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
S12 • E4
South Park
Canada On Strike

The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
S12 • E5
South Park
Eek, A Penis!

While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
22:01

S12 • E7
South Park
Super Fun Time

Murderin' Murphy is released from the Pioneer Village jailhouse.
04/23/2008
S12 • E8
South Park
The China Probrem

With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
22:00

S12 • E9
South Park
Breast Cancer Show Ever

Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
S12 • E10
South Park
Pandemic

While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
S12 • E11
South Park
Pandemic 2 – The Startling

After three days of attacks, Randy's still way too startled.
10/29/2008
S12 • E12
South Park
About Last Night…

McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.
11/05/2008
S12 • E13
South Park
Elementary School Musical

The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
S12 • E14
South Park
The Ungroundable

Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
S13 • E1
South Park
The Ring

Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
S13 • E2
South Park
The Coon

"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/19/2009