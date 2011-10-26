This episode is currently unavailable

South Park

Cartman Finds Love

Season 16 E 7 • 04/25/2012

The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.

S15 • E11
South Park
Broadway Bro Down

After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
S15 • E12
South Park
1%

The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
S15 • E13
South Park
A History Channel Thanksgiving

The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
S15 • E14
South Park
The Poor Kid

Kenny ends up in the foster care system after his parents are arrested.
11/16/2011
S16 • E1
South Park
Reverse Cowgirl

When one of the boys leaves the toilet seat up after he uses the bathroom, an unspeakable tragedy occurs.
03/14/2012
S16 • E2
South Park
Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
S16 • E3
South Park
Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
S16 • E4
South Park
Jewpacabra

The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
S16 • E5
South Park
Butterballs

Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.
04/11/2012
S16 • E6
South Park
I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining

The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
S16 • E7
South Park
Cartman Finds Love

The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
S16 • E8
South Park
Sarcastaball

South Park Elementary takes steps to address football's concussion crisis.
09/26/2012
S16 • E9
South Park
Raising The Bar

Cartman finally admits he's fat and immediately gets a mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
S16 • E10
South Park
Insecurity

Cartman signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
S16 • E11
South Park
Going Native

It is time for Butters to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his Hawaiian ancestors.
10/17/2012
S16 • E12
South Park
A Nightmare On FaceTime

Randy's big plans for Halloween night keep Stan from trick or treating with his friends.
10/24/2012
S16 • E13
South Park
A Scause For Applause

A serious doping scandal shakes everyone's faith in a beloved icon. Everyone who once supported the fallen hero is now cutting off their symbolic yellow wristbands.
10/31/2012
S16 • E14
South Park
Obama Wins!

Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
S17 • E1
South Park
Let Go, Let Gov

Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013
S17 • E2
South Park
Informative Murder Porn

The boys use the game of "Minecraft" as a distraction to keep their parents from hurting each other.
10/02/2013
S17 • E3
South Park
World War Zimmerman

Cartman sees Tolkien as a threat to all humanity.
10/09/2013