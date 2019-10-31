South Park

I'm NEVER as Bad as President

Season 23 E 6 • 11/07/2019

After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:09

Nothing to See Here
South ParkS23 E5

After everything calms down at the Marsh Farm, Butters tries to make amends with the Mummy.
10/31/2019
00:59

November 3rd
South ParkS23 E5

Randy finally wakes up after the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:29

Enough of Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
02:21

Tegridy Breakfast
South ParkS23 E6

As new evidence comes to light, Randy gets arrested, in the middle of a live-stream, for all the things he's done over the past few months.
11/07/2019
00:48

Sell the Farm
South ParkS23 E6

With Randy awaiting trial, Sharon, Shelley, and Stan are hopeful that everything will work out for their family.
11/07/2019
01:36

It's Called DARVO
South ParkS23 E6

Waiting for his trail, Randy turns to the one person who may be able to help him get out of trouble - The President.
11/07/2019
02:04

We Got Lasagna!
South ParkS23 E6

The town turns out to support the Marsh family, but the White's feel slighted.
11/07/2019
01:16

Look at the Peruvian Hairless
South ParkS23 E6

On Cartman's suggestion, the White's look for a way to fill the hole in their family.
11/07/2019
00:57

You're Not the President of the United States
South ParkS23 E6

Without marijuana, reality comes crashing down on Randy.
11/07/2019
01:51

Being a White is the Hardest Thing Ever
South ParkS23 E6

The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019
00:46

I'm NEVER as Bad as President
South ParkS23 E6

After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.
11/07/2019
01:26

Now There Will Be More Whites
South ParkS23 E6

The Whites do not feel like Alejandro understands what it means to be a White, so they devise a plan to teach him about responsibility.
11/07/2019
01:15

Just What the Doctor Ordered
South ParkS23 E6

Rudy Giuliani offers some "help" to Randy.
11/07/2019
00:56

Nothing Will Change the White's Minds
South ParkS23 E6

As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
11/07/2019
02:12

South Park vs. Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

During his opening statement, Randy defends himself and Tegridy Farms.
11/07/2019
00:38

It's Mexican Joker
South ParkS23 E6

Pushed too far, by the Whites, Alejandro snaps.
11/07/2019
00:47

Better Than Expected
South ParkS23 E6

Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
01:38

You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?
South ParkS23 E7

Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019
02:51

Go Strong Woman, Go
South ParkS23 E7

As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
00:16

Dice Studz Gamers Club
South ParkS23 E7

Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
00:46

Mulan Doesn't Address Trans Issues
South ParkS23 E7

Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019