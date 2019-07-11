South Park

You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?

Season 23 E 7 • 11/13/2019

Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

00:57

You're Not the President of the United States
South ParkS23 E6

Without marijuana, reality comes crashing down on Randy.
11/07/2019
01:51

Being a White is the Hardest Thing Ever
South ParkS23 E6

The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019
00:46

I'm NEVER as Bad as President
South ParkS23 E6

After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.
11/07/2019
01:26

Now There Will Be More Whites
South ParkS23 E6

The Whites do not feel like Alejandro understands what it means to be a White, so they devise a plan to teach him about responsibility.
11/07/2019
01:15

Just What the Doctor Ordered
South ParkS23 E6

Rudy Giuliani offers some "help" to Randy.
11/07/2019
00:56

Nothing Will Change the White's Minds
South ParkS23 E6

As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
11/07/2019
02:12

South Park vs. Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

During his opening statement, Randy defends himself and Tegridy Farms.
11/07/2019
00:38

It's Mexican Joker
South ParkS23 E6

Pushed too far, by the Whites, Alejandro snaps.
11/07/2019
00:47

Better Than Expected
South ParkS23 E6

Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
02:51

Go Strong Woman, Go
South ParkS23 E7

As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
01:38

You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?
South ParkS23 E7

Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019
00:16

Dice Studz Gamers Club
South ParkS23 E7

Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
00:46

Mulan Doesn't Address Trans Issues
South ParkS23 E7

Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
00:59

Let's Hear It For Strong Woman
South ParkS23 E7

On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
00:21

So… Second Place
South ParkS23 E7

Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
00:46

We Just Watched the Tutorial for That
South ParkS23 E7

Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
01:38

SHE Is My Ex-Boyfriend
South ParkS23 E7

Strong Woman reveals how she knows Heather Swanson.
11/14/2019
01:25

Boys and Girls Are Different
South ParkS23 E7

Cartman, Butters and Scott go to Washington, DC to plead their case for separate board game clubs for boys and girls.
11/14/2019
01:22

It's Not So Easy
South ParkS23 E7

PC Principal attacks Heather Swanson on National TV.
11/14/2019
01:14

No Gray Area on Inclusion
South ParkS23 E7

After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
03:26

People Don't Look Up To Losers
South ParkS23 E7

After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019