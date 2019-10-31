South Park
Nothing to See Here
Season 23 E 5 • 10/31/2019
After everything calms down at the Marsh Farm, Butters tries to make amends with the Mummy.
Smoke Weed All DaySouth ParkS23 E5
Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
Archaeologist ButtersSouth ParkS23 E5
Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
Shelley's BrewSouth ParkS23 E5
Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
It's a Halloween MiracleSouth ParkS23 E5
As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
Mummy's Can Smell FunSouth ParkS23 E5
Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
It's a NightmareSouth ParkS23 E5
Randy, at his wits end, takes his daughter to the police station and tells them all about her marijuana problem. Shelley, as part of her punishment, is forced to spend the night in jail.
10/31/2019
We're Here For the Halloween SpecialSouth ParkS23 E5
As the Halloween Special Begins, Towelie makes a startling discovery.
10/31/2019
I Have ProblemsSouth ParkS23 E5
While they spend Halloween night in jail, Butters complains to Shelley about the Mummy.
10/31/2019
There's Something Wrong With the SpecialSouth ParkS23 E5
As the Halloween Special party gets into full swing, Randy and Towelie are attacked by nightmares.
10/31/2019
Something Going On at the Marsh FarmSouth ParkS23 E5
Not able to deal with the Halloween Special, Randy calls the police for help. Shelley realizes she is the only one that can save her dad and Towelie
10/31/2019
Nothing to See HereSouth ParkS23 E5
10/31/2019
Enough of Tegridy FarmsSouth ParkS23 E6
The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
Tegridy BreakfastSouth ParkS23 E6
As new evidence comes to light, Randy gets arrested, in the middle of a live-stream, for all the things he's done over the past few months.
11/07/2019
Sell the FarmSouth ParkS23 E6
With Randy awaiting trial, Sharon, Shelley, and Stan are hopeful that everything will work out for their family.
11/07/2019
It's Called DARVOSouth ParkS23 E6
Waiting for his trail, Randy turns to the one person who may be able to help him get out of trouble - The President.
11/07/2019
We Got Lasagna!South ParkS23 E6
The town turns out to support the Marsh family, but the White's feel slighted.
11/07/2019
Look at the Peruvian HairlessSouth ParkS23 E6
On Cartman's suggestion, the White's look for a way to fill the hole in their family.
11/07/2019
You're Not the President of the United StatesSouth ParkS23 E6
Without marijuana, reality comes crashing down on Randy.
11/07/2019
Being a White is the Hardest Thing EverSouth ParkS23 E6
The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019