South Park

Now There Will Be More Whites

Season 23 E 6 • 11/07/2019

The Whites do not feel like Alejandro understands what it means to be a White, so they devise a plan to teach him about responsibility.

November 3rd
South ParkS23 E5

Randy finally wakes up after the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:29

Enough of Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
02:21

Tegridy Breakfast
South ParkS23 E6

As new evidence comes to light, Randy gets arrested, in the middle of a live-stream, for all the things he's done over the past few months.
11/07/2019
00:48

Sell the Farm
South ParkS23 E6

With Randy awaiting trial, Sharon, Shelley, and Stan are hopeful that everything will work out for their family.
11/07/2019
01:36

It's Called DARVO
South ParkS23 E6

Waiting for his trail, Randy turns to the one person who may be able to help him get out of trouble - The President.
11/07/2019
02:04

We Got Lasagna!
South ParkS23 E6

The town turns out to support the Marsh family, but the White's feel slighted.
11/07/2019
01:16

Look at the Peruvian Hairless
South ParkS23 E6

On Cartman's suggestion, the White's look for a way to fill the hole in their family.
11/07/2019
00:57

You're Not the President of the United States
South ParkS23 E6

Without marijuana, reality comes crashing down on Randy.
11/07/2019
01:51

Being a White is the Hardest Thing Ever
South ParkS23 E6

The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019
00:46

I'm NEVER as Bad as President
South ParkS23 E6

After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.
11/07/2019
01:26

01:15

Just What the Doctor Ordered
South ParkS23 E6

Rudy Giuliani offers some "help" to Randy.
11/07/2019
00:56

Nothing Will Change the White's Minds
South ParkS23 E6

As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
11/07/2019
02:12

South Park vs. Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

During his opening statement, Randy defends himself and Tegridy Farms.
11/07/2019
00:38

It's Mexican Joker
South ParkS23 E6

Pushed too far, by the Whites, Alejandro snaps.
11/07/2019
00:47

Better Than Expected
South ParkS23 E6

Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
02:51

Go Strong Woman, Go
South ParkS23 E7

As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
01:38

You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?
South ParkS23 E7

Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019
00:16

Dice Studz Gamers Club
South ParkS23 E7

Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
00:46

Mulan Doesn't Address Trans Issues
South ParkS23 E7

Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
00:59

Let's Hear It For Strong Woman
South ParkS23 E7

On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019