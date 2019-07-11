South Park
Go Strong Woman, Go
Season 23 E 7 • 11/13/2019
As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
You're Not the President of the United StatesSouth ParkS23 E6
Without marijuana, reality comes crashing down on Randy.
11/07/2019
Being a White is the Hardest Thing EverSouth ParkS23 E6
The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019
I'm NEVER as Bad as PresidentSouth ParkS23 E6
After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.
11/07/2019
Now There Will Be More WhitesSouth ParkS23 E6
The Whites do not feel like Alejandro understands what it means to be a White, so they devise a plan to teach him about responsibility.
11/07/2019
Just What the Doctor OrderedSouth ParkS23 E6
Rudy Giuliani offers some "help" to Randy.
11/07/2019
Nothing Will Change the White's MindsSouth ParkS23 E6
As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
11/07/2019
South Park vs. Tegridy FarmsSouth ParkS23 E6
During his opening statement, Randy defends himself and Tegridy Farms.
11/07/2019
Better Than ExpectedSouth ParkS23 E6
Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?South ParkS23 E7
Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019
Go Strong Woman, GoSouth ParkS23 E7
11/13/2019
Dice Studz Gamers ClubSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
Mulan Doesn't Address Trans IssuesSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
Let's Hear It For Strong WomanSouth ParkS23 E7
On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
So… Second PlaceSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
We Just Watched the Tutorial for ThatSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
SHE Is My Ex-BoyfriendSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman reveals how she knows Heather Swanson.
11/14/2019
Boys and Girls Are DifferentSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman, Butters and Scott go to Washington, DC to plead their case for separate board game clubs for boys and girls.
11/14/2019
No Gray Area on InclusionSouth ParkS23 E7
After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019